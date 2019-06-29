Mom of the Month

Andrea Boyd Cohen has dedicated her life to seeking truth through the practice of yoga. She's a mom to 3-year-old Dove as well as a vegan, writer, environmentalist and animal activist. Along with husband Jeffrey, she founded Satsang Yoga nearly 15 years ago when yoga was brand new to the Charleston scene. Most recently, she has also become interested in teaching women about natural birth through her prenatal yoga classes and by attending births as a certified doula.
What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
I am vegan, so I don’t eat animals or their eggs or milk and cheese. This makes me unique, because just 2-5 percent of the population are vegetarian and 1 percent are vegan. We could feed twice as many humans with today’s global harvest (in 2019) if we did not feed animals destined for slaughter, but rather consumed the yield ourselves. Also, animal agriculture is responsible for 80-90 percent of all U.S. water consumption and 80 percent of all antibiotics sold in the U.S. are for farmed animals. Also, most all animals killed for food are 4 years old or younger.
What is something that has been on your mind lately?
Well, I guess birth and death. Birth, because I am finishing a book called The Depth of Birth and I am also a doula, so last month I was attending several mothers. Death, because a student left her body last week and I was celebrating her life this past weekend.
What are you really good at?
Supporting others.
What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
Everything changes.
What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
Sullivan’s Beach, because I love the ocean and sand
What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
Connection, joy and kindness.
What are you most proud of?
Being on a path of truth-seeking and expanding my mind, learning and unlearning, questioning and caring about justice and peace and embracing who I am. Of course I am also most proud of my son, but his creation alone is responsible for his greatness.