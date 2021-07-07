Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel comes to Charleston

It is quite possibly the most famous interior space in the world. Completed in the year 1512, it took Michelangelo four years to paint the ceiling of the renowned Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City. Gaining the opportunity to look up, 40 feet high, at the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel paintings is nothing short of magnificent.
Traveling to Italy, however, may not be in the cards, so what if this amazing work of art came to you?
That’s exactly what SEE Global Entertainment is doing. From July 9 to September 26, Charleston area locals and visitors will be able to get up close and personal with the paintings of the Sistine Chapel at Festival Hall on Beaufain Street for the special Michelangelo Sistine Chapel exhibition.
As a touring exhibition company, SEE travels around the country showcasing Michelangelo’s ceiling frescos from the Sistine Chapel reproduced photographically and artfully displayed in the original size.
Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Global Entertainment, encourages parents to bring their children to see this historic marvel.
“They may not understand the historical significance, but they will appreciate the incredible work involved in creating these masterpieces,” he said.
He suggested that parents prepare their children by telling them some of unique facts about Michelangelo’s experience painting the Sistine Chapel.
They might be interested to know:
- Michelangelo painted the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling 40 feet above ground on top of a scaffold.
- He had assistants who helped him paint the masterpiece.
- He began the work in 1508 and finished in 1512. It took him four years to complete the project.
- Pope Julius II hired him to paint the ceiling. At first, he didn’t want to do it because he was known as a sculptor, not a painter.
- The paintings depict the Old Testament of the Bible.
One of the many benefits of this exhibit, is being able to view the paintings in their actual scale and to observe the details up close.
“When I went to the Sistine Chapel, it was beautiful of course, but I really couldn’t see the images well because they were so high up on the ceiling,” Biallas said.
This exhibit brings the images to life by recreating them at their actual size. Visitors can view the detail in the paintings like never before.
The exhibit, which travels around the country, is also currently in Charlotte through July. In Charlotte, they sold over 30,000 tickets in five weeks. On June 28, Charleston had already sold 10,000 tickets.
Biallas said they sold out their openings in Minneapolis, Phoenix, Charlotte and Atlanta.
Set up is quite an undertaking for SEE Entertainment. Biallas noted that the paintings are on a type of fabric that does not wrinkle and that it takes three to four days to set up the exhibit. Some of the paintings stretch floor to ceiling.
“With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in a truly unique way using licensed high-definition photos. Brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible,” a press release from SEE Entertainment explained.
Tickets start at $23.70 for adults and children, ages 4 to 12 are $15.10 (for one child, additional children are $10). Visit Charleston.ChapelSistine.com for more information on tickets and times.