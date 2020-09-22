Mandy Corbett is a Registered Nurse for Roper St. Francis, a previous front-line worker in the COVID-19 unit. Mandy now floats between Roper's four hospitals to assist wherever she is needed. She resides in Hanahan with her husband, Bryan, and three children - Harper 8, Charlee 6, and Emerson 2.
Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
I am very open-minded. Even if I don’t agree with something, I can understand the other person’s stance. I generally get along well with everyone for that reason. I also get really quiet when I am uncomfortable, and I was a very shy, introverted child.
Q: What is something that has been on your mind lately?
Getting back into the school routine with our girls. We have an amazing school, Bowen’s Corner Elementary, and I am ready to get our routine back to “normal.”
Q: What are you really good at?
Finances, being a mom and staying organized.
Q: What’s your favorite quote or piece of advice?
“The future belongs to those who dream.” This quote was used in my senior yearbook and still holds true today.
Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
My swimming pool in my backyard! It is beautiful and relaxing.
Q: What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
Nursing, vacations, and shopping
Q: What are you most proud of?
My career. I have been a nurse for eight years. I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and Psychology. I am a float pool nurse for Roper St. Francis, so I help staff our floors at all 4 of our hospitals. I recently worked in our COVID-19 unit for six months.