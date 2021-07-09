Magnolia Plantation & Gardens – A breathtakingly beautiful adventure

It’s wild, untamed and, not to mention, enchantingly beautiful. It’s Magnolia Plantation & Gardens and visiting this gem in the West Ashley area of Charleston off Highway 61 is a must-do.
Founded in 1676, this plantation has seen the American Revolution, Civil War and countless hurricanes. It is the oldest public tourist site in the Lowcountry and the oldest public garden in the United States when it opened to visitors in 1870.
Iconic white-painted foot bridges connect nature trails that link over ponds and swamp, leading to what seems like a Garden of Eden. Cypress knees abound in the dense black waters below moss-draped canopies.
It is truly a site to behold – one that will be etched in your mind, especially when flowers are in bloom.
Speaking of flowers, in the winter, Magnolia is famous for their camellias. In fact, between mid-November to about April, 20,000 are on display – peak being January through March.
Of course you can’t miss a spring at Magnolia. Without a doubt, it’s the azaleas that capture the most famous pictures of Magnolia Plantation & Gardens. Bright breathtaking colors paint the landscape leaving visitors entranced and lost in beauty.
There really is no other place like Magnolia. Along with the nature trails, other attractions include a petting zoo and nature center, horticulture maze and a wildlife observation tower. There’s a children’s garden with a fairy garden section, a village with small buildings that will make kids feel like they are in their own town and a sensory garden where they can taste berries, hear sounds, and of course touch, see and smell plants.
The zoo features white-tailed deer, gray fox, beaver, bobcat, birds of prey and a variety of reptiles – including some poisonous ones.
Extra tours include one of the plantation home, a nature tram, a nature boat tour, a tour called Slavery to Freedom and a tour of the Audubon Swamp. Bird walks are also available, but are seasonal. And don’t forget to peruse the gift shop, where a collection of unique Lowcountry treasures can be found.
If you are looking for an outdoor adventure that the whole family can enjoy, Magnolia Plantation & Gardens is the place to be.
Admission is $20 for adults. Kids ages 6 to 12 are $10 and age 5 and under are free. Add-on tours are $10 each. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ticket sales end at 4 p.m.).
Visit MagnoliaPlantation.com for more information.