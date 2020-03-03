Lowcounty Parent's picks for best family-friendly events around Charleston

Don’t forget to set those clocks forward this weekend! But first, check out what’s happening around the Lowcountry this weekend:

Friday, March 6

Enjoy midway fun for the whole family at the Festival Centre Spring Carnival, from delightful kiddie rides to adrenaline-pumping thrills, entertaining carnival games and favorite fair food. The Festival Centre is located at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston. Carnival parking and admission are free. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $20 in advance or $30 on-site. The carnival runs March 5-15. For hours and tickets, visit dreamlandamusements.com

Head to James F. Dean Community Theatre in downtown Summerville for the Flowertown Players' production of Disney's "Frozen Jr." Based on the hit Broadway adaptation, "Frozen Jr." features all the classic songs from the film, as well as five new songs written for Broadway. This all-ages production will warm even the coldest hearts. Showtimes include March 6 and 13 at 7 p.m. and March 7-8 and March 14-15 at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students and $7 for children under 12. flowertownplayers.org/frozenjr

Saturday, March 7

Celebrate the outdoors at the Isle of Palms Front Beach Fest, where you’ll find live music, craft sellers, children’s activities, local restaurants and food vendors. The event starts at noon on the Front Beach. Admission is free. iop.net/island-gras

The 2020 Charleston STEM Festival is a celebration of all things science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in the Lowcountry. An initiative of the Lowcountry STEM Collaborative, the Charleston STEM Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Exchange Park in Ladson, 9850 U.S. Highway 78. The event will feature 80 exhibitors providing hands-on activities, live performances, interactive demonstrations, and family-oriented STEM entertainment. Charlestonstemfest.org

Bring the family to Awendaw Green for Sewee Fire Fest. Discover how controlled burns are making our communities safer and restoring native forests at this fun, free event. Meet Smokey Bear, Woodsy Owl and Burner Bob at 10 a.m.; watch a raptor show by the Center for Birds of Prey at 10:30 a.m.; see a safe, live burn up close at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; and check out the South Carolina Aquarium’s reptile lab at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Other activities include firetrucks to explore, a bounce house, face painting, food vendors and live music. For more information, visit seweelongleafcoop.org/fire-fest.

Kalamata’s Tasting Tour is heading to Children's Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., Charleston. Get your taste buds ready for an exciting food adventure. Explore new flavors with bites from around the city, take the Taste Bud Pledge, fill your food adventure passport and receive a prize. Plus, meet Sarah Thomas, author and co-founder of Kalamata’s Kitchen! Kalamata’s Tasting Tour is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Kids of all ages are welcome. The event is free with the price of museum admission. kalamataskitchen.com/pages/tour-charleston

Sunday, March 8

“Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street?” Don’t miss "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center. Doors open at noon and the show starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15. Parking is $10 (cash only). Northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Visitors and locals alike are invited to shop, dine and enjoy Charleston’s “Main Street” on a vehicle-free, pedestrian-only afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m. at Second Sunday on King. Now in its fourth year, Second Sunday has become the most-attended regularly scheduled event ever held on the Charleston peninsula.