Lowcountry Parent's picks for Earth Day activities with your kids

It’s Earth Week, but Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day — a day aimed at raising awareness about our role in protecting our natural world. Here are some ways that you can celebrate at home.

As part of the International Wildlife Film Festival, you can watch more than 50 wildlife films and documentaries free of charge until April 25. wildlifefilms.org/iwff-virtual-festival

Give your kids a lesson in reducing waste by learning how to compost. Anthony Keinath, professor of plant pathology at the Clemson Coastal Research & Education Center in Charleston, shares tips for getting started: https://bit.ly/2VotKdX

PalmettoPride is coordinating efforts for a statewide cleanup to celebrate Earth Day 2020. South Carolinians are encouraged to do their part in joining their local cleanup effort by removing litter from their neighborhoods, beaches, parks, schools, etc. while practicing social distancing. Sign up here: palmettopride.org/event/earth-day-sc-2020/

Celebrate Earth Day at Home with NASA. Join experts as they explore important discoveries made about our planet, talk with teams creating green technology that benefits life on Earth, explore a new type of aircraft making flight greener and cleaner, and hear from a NASA inventor who has turned coral reef science into an interactive app that allows you to participate in science from home. facebook.com/NASA

Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens is celebrating all week long with daily Z-learning adventures including virtual animal encounters, crafts and how you can do a backyard BioBlitz. facebook.com/riverbankszoo

Roper Mountain Science Center in Greenville has curated a variety of hands-on Earth Day activities for students K-12. They’ll be awarding prizes for various challenges throughout the day. facebook.com/ropermountain

The South Carolina Aquarium continues its month-long Solo Sweep Challenge. A solo sweep is a litter sweep where social distancing is respected and the sweep is conducted either alone, or with the family or group you are distancing with. The goal is to collectively log one million pieces of litter in the Litter-free Digital Journal, a project of the South Carolina Aquarium Citizen Science app. For info on how to participate, visit facebook.com/scaquarium

Start a garden with these tips from Christopher Burtt the Urban Horticulture Extension Agent and Master Gardener Coordinator for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties: https://bit.ly/2VriFsG

We’d love to see how your family celebrates Earth Day. Email your photos to editor@lowcountryparent.com or tag us on Facebook and Instagram.