Lowcountry Parent's guide to websites with engaging ways to keep learning, stay entertained

With schools still out and events not expected to continue during the month of May because of the spread of the coronavirus, we’ve decided to give a roundup of some digital events and online activities that can be fun and educational for the kids, as well as the grown-ups. It’s important to note that this was written in April, so some activities or event topics may change with the start of a new month.

LOCAL:

Bulldog Tours, which would typically be bustling around downtown with its daily ghost, food and walking tours this time of year, has moved to streaming virtual tours on its Facebook page. Videos include guides with history and ghost stories of St. Philip’s Church, a tour of the ruins of Crowfield Plantation in Goose Creek, and a Huguenot torte-cooking demo from a home kitchen. Yes, Huguenot torte. There is also a series of seven videos that chronicle an overnight stay in the Old City Jail on Magazine Street – haunted house central. facebook.com/BulldogTours

The Center for Birds of Prey is live-streaming on its Facebook page and its YouTube channel, with interesting and educational videos, including a bald eagle release. Personally, I fell in love with the one with a “fuzzy” three-week-old Eurasian eagle owlet. I haven’t watched “The World of Vultures” yet, but I will. facebook.com/scbirdsofprey; youtube.com/channel/UCen6SnKc1y9FbaaMlq51hYQ

The Charleston County Public Library’s “Learn at Home” site features resources for all ages: Storytime, art classes and farm, zoo and aquarium trips for children (Cincinnati Zoo, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Zoo Atlanta, Houston Zoo, Georgia Aquarium); Recommended reading, news quizzes and research databases for teens; Museum tours, book lists and Met Opera performances for adults. As for me, I’m going to take the kids’ route and keep an eye on the Panda Cam and meet a hippo named Fiona and a porcupine named Rico. ccpl.org/learnathome

The Charleston Museum teaches about the natural and cultural history of the Lowcountry, and some of its #MuseumFromHome options on the website include a “mammal lesson and craft” (save the toilet paper tubes!) and a look at skulls, skeletons and fossils with 3-D interactive controls. For example, I worked my way around a capybara skull. There are also vocabulary words and critical thinking questions. Do you know if blue whales are odontocetes (toothed whales) or mysticetes (mustache whales)? How about orcas (killer whales)? Well, I do. (Now.) charlestonmuseum.org

The Charleston Music Hall has curated the “Listen Here, There, Anywhere” series, featuring live and unedited audio recordings from previous shows, including the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drivin N Cryin, 54 Bicycles, Greensky Bluegrass, the Del McCoury Band and Women & Petty: A Tribute to Tom Petty. Crank it up! charlestonmusichall.com/the-listen-here-there-anywhere-series

Charleston Pirate Tours, which also includes history, ghost and children’s tours, has created a Captain’s Vlog Videos page, featuring the hangings of the Gentleman Pirate Stede Bonnet and the crew of Richard Worley, the history of the City Market and the ghosts of Poogan’s Porch (the dog!). Numerous videos explore 350 years of Charleston history, in recognition of the city’s special birthday this year. charlestonpiratetour.com/charleston-vlog

Charleston Sloth & Exotics has taken to social media and its Twitter (@HolyCitySloth) and Instagram (samanthaandtheanteaters) accounts are steady posting photos and videos. For example, you can watch two anteaters at play, or Sid the Sloth, aka Sidney Jameson Copperpot, as he feeds himself breakfast (applesauce rice biscuit treat). And yes, I watched Sidney Jameson Copperpot eat his breakfast with a little spoon. charlestonslothandexotics.com

The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry features video resources at the bottom of its homepage, including lessons from staff members, such as building a STEM kit, salt painting and other learning activities. explorecml.org

The Coastal Carolina Boy Scouts of America has launched a program and resource hub to support scouting at home, which includes educational stay-at-home activities for any scout rank. Cub Scouts activities include elective and required adventures, some of which can be done as a family. coastalcarolinabsa.org/ScoutingatHome

College of Charleston’s “Discovering Our Past” is a new website and mobile history project that focuses on some of the overlooked stories of the college’s past, as part of the school’s 250th anniversary celebration. It’s a series of historical essays on 13 campus landmarks, some iconic and some lesser-known locations, and can be accessed as a self-guided tour. discovering.cofc.edu

The “Do It in Nature” podcast is a weekly podcast created by outdoors lovers. Founders of Charleston-based OME Gear, Julie Weldon and Stacey Pierce, interview leaders who have chosen to make their career in the outdoors, including local oyster farmer and founder of Lowcountry Oyster Co., Trey McMillan, Liz Dobbins, a triathlete and teacher of The Science of Movement and “real” outdoor and offshore fisherman Robert “Fly” Navarro. omegear.com/pages/do-it-in-nature-podcast

Dorchester County Library’s website features children’s picture books and chapter books, as well as lists of award-winning books (Newberry Medal, Coretta Scott King Award, SC Book Awards). There also is a Teen Scene book list, as well as award-winning books (Printz Award, YALSA’s Teen Top 10). A homework help section offers assistance with English & Language Arts, Geography & History, Literary Criticism, Math and Science. The adult section includes book lists of Pulitzer Prize winners, New York Times bestsellers and National Book Awards winners. In addition, there are links to state, national and international libraries, museums and digital galleries. dorchesterlibrarysc.org

The Gaillard Center’s Education and Community Program offers free resources to teachers, students and families, with curated lesson plans, focusing on an arts-enhanced curriculum for a variety of grade levels that correlates with the SC Department of Education’s standards. Examples include “Jazz Through the Ages” with artist-in-residence emeritus, Charlton Singleton, a Shakespeare lesson for middle and high school students, “Poetic Hip-Hop: From the Page to the Stage” with artist-in-residence Marcus Amaker, scenes from “The Nutcracker” and additional workshops in creative and visual arts, theater, dance and music. gaillardcenter.org/outreach/educational-resources

The Gibbes Museum of Art is encouraging folks to become a “virtual visitor” and has created several options on their website, blog and social media sites. #MuseumFromHome includes virtual tours, self-guided tours, readings and workshops, and there also is a section of artful tips for young artists (and parents). gibbesmuseum.org

The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art is working on its #MuseumFromOptions, but in the meantime, current exhibitions can be viewed on their website and previous exhibitions are archived as well. The education blog features interviews that interns had with a selection of artists included in Young Contemporaries 2020 in April, and the Edu Blog archives go back to 2012. halsey.cofc.edu

Historic Charleston Foundation has gone into its archives on its Facebook page, with photos and stories of days gone by, as well some behind-the-scenes videos of some of its current improvement projects. I also learned that the foundation’s director has been combing through 19th century rats’ nests. Good times. facebook.com/HistoricCharlestonFoundation

Middleton Place has posted a plethora of videos, programs and downloadable materials on its website. The "Plugged in to History: Digital Content Portal" features Let's Talk Tuesdays, On the Farm Wednesdays, Hands-On History Thursdays and History Unplugged Fridays. There also is a LambCam (Eeeeeeee!) weekdays at 4 p.m. on Middleton's Facebook page. middletonplace.org/news-and-events/plugged-in-to-history, facebook.com/MiddletonPlaceNHL/live/?__tn__=-UK-R

Redux Contemporary Art Center is offering some virtual learning workshops on its Facebook page, including techniques in drawing, mixed media collage, watercolors and introductory drawing on proportion and perspective, and additional classes will be added. Online workshops are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Kits for classes will be assembled by Artist + Craftsman. facebook.com/ReduxArtCenter

On its Facebook page, Santee Cooper is hosting virtual field trips and other educational videos at 11 a.m. Monday-Thursday to assist with homeschooling. On Mondays, you can shadow a Santee Cooper employee, electrical safety and science projects are Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Wednesdays feature nature information from Old Santee Canal Park. I also think I saw something about a homemade snack on there, which is worth a visit in and of itself. facebook.com/santeecooper

Songs for Seeds is a kids’ music learning channel and enrichment program that focuses on teaching critical aspects of early childhood development. Videos uploaded to the YouTube channel include educational lessons that enhance cognitive skills, such as colors and numbers, as well as sing-alongs. songsforseeds.com/sc/charleston

The South Carolina Aquarium is assisting with learning via social distancing with online activities, virtual visits, calming distractions and coloring pages, just to name a few. There also is a K-12 online curriculum that is separated by appropriate grade groupings. The website also has a live Nest camera positioned on the Great Ocean Tank, and let me tell you, I spent way too long looking for Caretta the loggerhead sea turtle. scaquarium.org/stayconnected

Streamable Learning, based in Charleston, provides interactive livestreams for grades K-12, which are resources designed to supplement existing classroom lesson plans. streamablelearning.com

STATE:

Brookgreen Gardens, right up the road a bit in Murrells Inlet, has launched #BrookgreenAtHome, featuring educational activities for children, such as art projects, a nature collage, fun and informative lessons on bee swarms and spiders, with more to come through the end of June. brookgreen.org/events/brookgreen-home

Riverbanks Zoo & Gardens in Columbia is doing live behind-the-scenes features on its Facebook page at 10 a.m. each weekday, as the animals must still be cared for and enriched daily. One tip I saw on there is that the Komodo dragon is the perfect size reference for social distance measurements, as it can reach a length of 6-10 feet long. facebook.com/riverbankszoo

The South Carolina State Museum, also in Columbia, has moved to e-learning resources, including webinars, blogs on history, art, national history and science and astronomy, instructional posts and puzzles. There is a virtual tour of the “Apollo 50: Journey to the Moon” exhibit, as well as additional virtual tours and gallery talks. scmuseum.org/e-learning-museum-resources

The South Carolina State Parks’ Facebook page has got some things in store, including historical stories from rangers, some camping tips and tidbits, nature-watching, story time and some craft activities. It’s important to note that with more than 80,000 acres of protected lands stretching from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the sand dunes of the Atlantic Ocean, our state parks protect some inviting natural, cultural and recreational destinations.

NATIONAL:

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden offers live home safaris on its Facebook page every day at 3 p.m. and will include an activity that can be done at home. The videos also are posted on the zoo’s website. cincinnatizoo.org/home-safari-resources

Families can watch Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Broadway-style show, initially performed on its cruise ship, the Disney Dream. Imagine a front-row seat to some of the production’s best moments, with a DIY craft (sophisticated napkin-folding) and a fun, easy and inspired recipe (Enchanted Rose Pizza). bit.ly/2Vmulgk

The National Parks Service has “Find Your Virtual Park” on its website, a way to connect with digital opportunities, including live tours, kids’ activities, games, reading lists, photo galleries, webcams, podcasts and the list goes on. nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/find-your-virtual-park.htm

The National Wildlife Federation is offering free access to Ranger Rick digital magazines through the end of June. Ranger Rick magazines were the best! Included are outdoor activities, animal crafts, games and puzzles, animal facts and videos. bit.ly/3asFXCM or bit.ly/34MZJaA

Rick Steves’ Classroom Europe is a free resource on European art, history and culture, led by Rick Steves, considered an authority on European travel. Historical eras range from prehistoric to contemporary and themes range from the Renaissance to Impressionism, and the videos run from around three-seven minutes each. classroom.ricksteves.com