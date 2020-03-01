Lowcountry Parent Snapshots: Mom of the Month Elizabeth Crosby

West Ashley mom Elizabeth Crosby and her husband, Andrew, up grew up here in town and went to high school together.

Crosby, Lowcountry Parent's March Mom of the Month, has been married for six years and is raising three kids with her husband: Lydia, 6, Elsie, 3, and Drew, 1.

In addition to being a mom, Crosby is a pediatric nurse at the Medical University of South Carolina. But that's not all! She also makes incredible custom royal icing cookies.

"A good friend of mine that I used to work with, Cory Prescott, started making cookies eight or nine years ago and really got me into it with her," Crosby said. "It just took off from there. I've made cookies for birthdays, holidays, parties and even some weddings ever since!"

Crosby agreed to answer a few questions for Lowcountry Parent about her kids, her jobs and what she loves about living in Charleston.

Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?

A: I love to draw. I'm no artist, but always enjoyed drawing, painting, and crafts. I think it's why I enjoy making custom cookies so much.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: My family and all we've accomplished the last 5 years. Our oldest child is disabled, and we learn new things all the time. I couldn't be prouder of the progress she makes and milestones she hits. It's been a true team effort and she's such a hard worker. Her younger siblings always want to join in on her therapy sessions with her amazing team. It's amazing how far she's come we all get there together.

Q: What is something that has been on your mind lately?

A: Potty training! Our middle child is just starting to take to it. It's our first real experience with it, so just trying to figure it out without pushing too hard.

Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?

A: The beach. We love to take the kids way down Folly, where the crowds aren't so big — especially in the spring and fall — to let them run around. We don't get much chance to go out late these days, so anywhere we can take the kids with live music on a weekend afternoon is always a favorite activity.

Q: What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?

A: (1) Volleyball — I played through high school at Bishop England and on club teams. Before we started having kids I also played in a intramural league with friends. No matter how much time goes by, every time I step back onto the court it feels like no time has passed and I feel like a teenager again. Volleyball is truly one of my favorite things in the world! (2) Baking — I love making royal icing cookies for my friends and family. It’s a long process but it is so rewarding watching people (especially my kids) enjoy them. (3) Finally ... Disney!!!! I just love all things Disney. You can imagine how much I'm enjoying having two daughters under 5. I can’t wait to plan a family trip to Disney World in the near future and watch our kids enjoy the magic just like I did.

Q: What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?

A: “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream” — C.S. Lewis