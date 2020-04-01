Lowcountry Parent School Spotlight: Ashley River Creative Arts

When you see a flower, you see the beauty first, right? Do you think automatically about the science behind that flower? Maybe not at first.
The world is not meant to be segmented. We take it all in, at once. We are artists, just as much as we are scientists. And there is a science to the visual arts.
Take a cup, for example. There’s a visual purpose and practical purpose in the design. Our cell phones are the same. They were designed to be visually appealing, just as much as they were engineered to be functional.
And that is why STEAM Learning (yes, you read that correct, not STEM) has been gaining “steam” among educators. Standing for science, technology, engineering, art (that added “A”) and mathematics, STEAM differs from STEM by encouraging the creative arts into its science-based projects.
Jennifer Waldron happens to be one of those passionate educators. She says the “A” in STEAM is quite important to include in a STEM curriculum. “Art and design help us visualize our thinking,” she says.
“Adding an artistic component to a STEM project pushes the student out of their comfort zone and is really the essence of this field of thinking,” she says.
Waldron teaches STEAM at Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School in West Ashley. This year the school was able to open a STEAM studio within the school, which was formerly the computer lab. Michelle Conner, the principal at Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School, believed in the active and hands-on K-5 STEAM model for learning. Through a shared vision and the collaborative efforts of teachers on the school’s Distinguished Arts Program grant writing committee, along with generous donations from the school’s PTA, the STEAM Studio became a reality.
It is equipped with flexible seating, a 3-D printer, green screen, robots, supplies for projects, Makey Makey circuit boards and a pod of computers and iPads to help aid in “exploring and expressing,” as Waldron puts it, in the creative and inventive process.
With computer lab teaching experience, Waldron says she respects how technology can enhance a lesson. “We just have to make sure we are using it to aid in the creative process, rather than using it for entertainment,” she warns.
“I want my students to be able to figure out how to create and invent with the aid of technology, not just passively consume or play with it.”
By using the design standards of the Division of College and Career Readiness of South Carolina, Waldron is able to take students from the planning stage through the building, experimenting and revising stages of a project, so that they are able to experience and participate in the entire design process.
She believes that using technology for group online discussions can encourage the quieter students to come out of their shell and share their ideas. Programs like Google Classroom and other “sharing” interfaces, gives a voice to those students who may not be the first to raise their hand.
Waldron is also the lead teacher for the school’s robotic team. She started at the school in 2010 and has been a part of the robotics club since 2011. It was in 2013 when she was teaching a summer program for students at the School of the Arts that she caught onto STEAM.
“That deep critical thinking really resonated with me,” she muses. “There was this embedded complexity that the students had. They were forced to not only build and create, but also to understand what they were building and creating.”
And, since implementing STEAM at Ashley River Creative Arts, she has noticed many of the students flourishing in creativity.
Fifth-grader Harper Clark is the robotic team’s captain. She was voted into that position by her peers and as she explains her love for STEAM, it isn’t hard to see why.
“STEAM lets us create on our own and it expands our imagination,” Clark says.
She demonstrated her paint catapult project that she created last year, as well as a project she is currently working on called the marble maze. She was still trying to make it work though. “I think the marble needs to be raised higher,” she observes.
Kade Tumminia, who is also in fifth grade, said he enjoys STEAM because, “when I was younger I didn’t really get to actually try new things. STEAM isn’t just science and it isn’t just robots. I like the iteration of it.”
He demonstrated a foosball table that he created last year. It was made with tissue boxes, dowels, cardboard and clothes pins for the figures.
In the studio, there was a large box made into a puppet theater that the fifth grade class had created for the kindergarten students. “I remember the challenge with this one was figuring out where the door should be,” Waldron reminisced.
There were devices made from straws, rubber bands and paper clips that were created to pick up cups. “The idea of this design challenge was for the students to collectively create a tool to pick up plastic cups without using their hands,” Waldron explains.
And, of course, the most amazing demonstration was with the Makey Makey invention kit. Both Tumminia and Clark hooked up the small circuit board to a paper plate sculpture of flowers. Once the wires were hooked up to the sculpture, Waldron went to www.scratch.mit.edu and all of the sudden the plate of flowers became a touchpad of musical sounds. Waldron says this was an example of coding and physical computing combined to create art with the audience in mind.
Conner says, “STEAM is one of my favorite programs here. It is so engaging and the children are really learning how to make something work. I am always amazed at what they do.”
When we look at a flower we see the beauty, but is it art imitating nature or the other way around?
Either way, Waldron, otherwise known as a STEAM specialist, wants to awaken the minds of her students to design and her new STEAM Studio is helping to do just that.
“Teaching elementary is not elementary,” she concludes.
STEAM class at Ashley River Creative Arts is once a week for all levels, twice a week for kindergarten and each fourth and fifth grade robotics team meets twice a week for 40 minutes.
For more information on Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School, visit www.ccsdschools.com/ashleyriver.