We have so much gratitude for living in the Lowcountry, where fall is the most beautiful time of year. Here's what we have planned:

Join Charleston County Parks for a celebration of all the things we love about autumn in the South! The 18th Annual Harvest Festival is known for its foot-stompin’ showcase of Charleston’s own bluegrass talent. Performing throughout the day will be five bluegrass bands. This year’s lineup will feature entertainment from local performers Blue Plantation, Gravel Road, YeeHaw Junction, Marshgrass Mamas and Red Cedar Review. The free event runs from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road, Charleston. ccprc.com

FAM JAM is the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry's signature annual event celebrating family and community togetherness and the power of play. With the help of more than 30 community partners, CML transforms Marion Square in the heart of downtown Charleston into an engaging and innovative playscape. Featuring live music, entertainment and hands-on activities, this free family festival encourages kids to move their bodies and stretch their imaginations. The free event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Marion Square, downtown Charleston. explorecml.org

The Charleston Parks Conservancy's signature fundraiser, Party for the Parks, is coming to Colonial Lake. This year's theme is "Call of the Wild" where punk rock meets animal instincts. Park lovers will be decked out in animal prints, neon, mohawks, leather and studs while enjoying food, drinks and entertainment at Charleston's iconic Colonial Lake. All tickets include open bar and food from a number of local restaurants and caterers. New to this year's party are Parcel 32, The Refuge, Basic Kitchen, Goulette Rotisserie & Grill and Josephine Wine Bar. Plus, there will be live music, "wild" entertainment and a silent auction of curated packages and exclusive experiences. The event takes place on Nov. 2. at Colonial Lake, 41 Ashley Ave., Charleston. General admission tickets are $125 each. VIP tickets are $250 each. Check website for details. partyfortheparks.com

Visit Scotland for the day at the 48th Annual Charleston Scottish Games and Highland Gathering! Organized by the Scottish Society of Charleston, this event brings in over 6,000 guests and is the second oldest event of its kind in the Southeast. The event runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 2 on 1235 Longpoint Road, Charleston. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for kids. charlestonscottishgames.com

Spend your Saturday morning at The Joe at the Shrimp and Grits Festival presented by Geechie Grits. Sample shrimp and grits from some of Charleston's favorite restaurants, listen to live music and enjoy local vendors from the Lowcountry. Enjoy a cash bar with drinks from Charleston Bloody Mary Mix. The event runs from 12-3 p.m. on Nov. 9 at 360 Fishburne St., Charleston. General admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door, VIP admission $40 in advance, $45 at the door. rileyparkevents.com/index.php/events/event/shrimp-n-grits/

Much of the Holiday Festival of Lights is normally seen from a vehicle, so the Fun Run and Walk offers a leisurely opportunity to explore the displays up close. Participants will get a preview of the festival’s 700+ illuminated displays during the run/walk. Then, families can enjoy all of the very merry amenities that the festival offers, including gift shops, marshmallow roasting, train and carousel rides and much more. The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at James Island County Park, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston. Race fees are $12. Ages 2 and younger are free, but will still need a ticket to gain entry into the park. ccprc.com/funrun

Balloons. Polo. Fashion. Food. In its 14th year, this event isn’t just a polo match; it’s a networking and social destination drawing thousands for each event. The Victory Cup has become known as “America’s Polo Match.” Come on out and enjoy a gorgeous day of green grass, majestic horses, heart pounding polo, dozens of food and alcohol partners and beautiful hot air balloons. The event runs from Nov. 15-16 at Mullet Hall, 2662 Mullet Hall Road, Johns Island. Check website for details. victorycup.org

Chinese lanterns will glow for four months beginning Nov. 15 at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, illuminating America's oldest garden at night for the first time in its history! Magnolia Plantation and Gardens has partnered with the Zigong Lantern Group in China to present "Lights of Magnolia: Reflections of a Cultural Exchange." The lantern festival will feature custom-designed installations of large-scale thematically unified lanterns, a fusion of historic Chinese cultural symbols and images that represent the flora and fauna of Magnolia. The event runs Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30-9:30 p.m., Nov. 15-March 15 at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Check website for details. lightsofmagnolia.com LCP