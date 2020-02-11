Lowcountry Parent's picks for family-friendly weekend events in Charleston: Feb. 14-16

With Valentine’s Day on Friday, love is in the air this weekend! And there’s plenty of ways to celebrate with your family. Here is what’s happening around the Lowcountry:

Friday, Feb. 14

Celebrate all things wildlife and nature at the 2020 Southeastern Wildlife Exposition. Events take place throughout the Lowcountry all weekend long. Our family-friendly favorites include Jack Hanna at the Gaillard Center, Birds of Prey Flight Demos in Marion Square, and of course, the DockDogs competition at Brittlebank Park, where you’ll also find the Kid Zone. SEWE exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For a complete schedule of events, visit sewe.com/events.

Enjoy free admission from 4 to 7 p.m. for Free Family Friday at the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., Charleston. Spark imagination and stimulate curiosity through the power of play with seven interactive exhibits designed for children of all ages. No advance registration required. explorecml.org/cml-events

Get ready to explore at Wee Wild Ones: For the Love of Nature. Young children ages 1-5 will channel their inner explorers while enjoying nature through hands-on activities, games, music and art. The event is from 10 to 11 a.m., but Caw Caw Interpretive Center is open to explore from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for Wee Wild Ones is $10. Caw Caw Interpretive Center is located at 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel. Register online at ccprc.com/53/Caw-Caw-Interpretive-Center

Saturday, Feb. 15

Join the author, illustrator, and collaborators of the Gibbes’ newest work of art at the Gibbes: A Museum ABC Book Celebration from 10:30 to noon. The festivities will begin with a reading in the Campbell Rotunda and will include a range of hands-on activities. A book-signing with author Cathy Jenrette and illustrator Erin Banks will follow the reading. This event is great for families and perfect for ages 3-7. The Gibbes Museum of Art is located at 135 Meeting St., Charleston. Admission is free for members and included with admission for non-members. gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events

Calling all superheroes! Saturday is Superman Night at the South Carolina Stingrays. The team will wear specialty Superman jerseys as they battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as Lex Luthor. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m at the North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. The first 1,500 youth fans (14 and under) will receive a free Stingrays cape. Family four-packs are available that include tickets and commemorative Superman sunglasses. For tickets, visit stingrayshockey.com.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Valentine’s Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean the love has to stop. Continue celebrating at Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center’s Valentine’s Day Party from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per child and include pizza and drinks, playtime, giveaways, games, Valentine crafts and a goodie bag. Adults are admitted free with ticketed child. Bizzy Bee is located at 7671 Northwoods Blvd., Suite A in North Charleston. Bizzybeeplay.com

The Dorchester County Library is hosting a Daddy-Daughter Tea Party from 2 to 3 p.m. at its Summerville branch located at 76 Old Trolley Road. Attendees will create a fancy party hat, paint their nails, and sit down for a fancy tea party. This event for dads and their little princesses ages 5 and up. dorchesterlibrarysc.org/events