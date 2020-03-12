Lowcountry Parent's picks for family-friendly weekend events in Charleston: March 13-15

Editor's Note: As the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, these events are subject to change. Contact event organizers directly for last-minute cancellations.

Warmer weather is finally here! Get out and enjoy these family-friendly events this weekend.

Friday, March 13

Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy for a free Movie Night in the Park featuring “Trolls” at Medway Park on James Island from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy games and activities before the movie starts at dark (approximately 7:30 p.m.). Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Streetbird, Westside food truck. Medway Park is located at 2069 Medway Road, Charleston. charlestonparksconservancy.org/event/movie-night-in-the-park-feat-trolls

Saturday, March 14

Celebrate Women’s History Month at “Rebel Girls” hosted by the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. Kids can have a meet-and-greet with some of the “Rebel Girls” characters from the book and some of Charleston’s own rebel girls (representing Boeing South Carolina, Women of the Workforce committee of Navy Information Warfare Center and the National Association of Women in Construction. This event runs from 9-11 a.m. The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry is located at 25 Ann Street, Charleston. explorecml.org/cml-events/rebel-girls

The 24th annual Artfest takes place at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre starting at 11 a.m. Families and cultural enthusiasts will come together with budding and professional artists to showcase a diverse array of local and regional artistic talent. Local music, dance and visual art studios will offer stunning performances by some of the area’s most talented individuals and groups. All activities and performances are free of charge. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. www.facebook.com/events/467846197448885

The Rock and Roll Playhouse is excited to bring the Music of Grateful Dead for Kids to the Charleston Pour House. The Roll and Roll Playhouse is a children’s concert series that allows kids to “move, play and sing” while listening to the works from the classic-rock canon” (NY Times). The Playhouse offers its core audience of children, aged 10 and under, games, movement, stories and an opportunity to rock out in a sensory-friendly environment. Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the show will run from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $12-$15. therockandrollplayhouse.com/charleston-pour-house

The City of Goose Creek will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the BBQ & Brews Festival, featuring a variety of barbeque and food vendors, holiday-themed crafts, kids’ activities, lawn games and more. BBQ & Brews takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carnes Crossroad Green Barn, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Admission and parking are free. cityofgoosecreek.com/event/bbq-brews-0

Sunday, March 15

Learn how archaeologists find, study, and care for artifacts and find out how the artifacts tell stories of people who lived here long ago at Drayton Hall Kids! Discover Archaeology. This science has revealed important things about people who lived on the Drayton Hall property over time, including Native Americans, enslaved Africans, Revolutionary War soldiers, and the Drayton family.

Tickets are $10 for members and $12 for non-members in advance, $22 for adults and $15 for children (ages 8-14) the day of. Drop-in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drayton Hall is located at 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston. draytonhall.org/event/march-15-drayton-hall-kids-discover-archaeology