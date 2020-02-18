Lowcountry Parent's picks for family-friendly weekend events around Charleston: Feb. 21-23

One of the best parts about raising a family in the Lowcountry is that there’s never a shortage of fun things to do. Here’s what we have planned.

Friday, Feb. 21

Celebrate Harry Potter Book Night at Hogwarts After Dark, an after-hours party filled with snacks and potions, magical crafts and games, a costume contest and a screening of the final Harry Potter movie. This free event is for ages 10 and older and takes place at Charleston County Public Library’s Main Library at 68 Calhoun St. ccpl.org/upcoming-events

Learn the story behind the U.S. military’s first black pilots, the Tuskegee Airmen, at Rise Above — a traveling film exhibit hosted by Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum and the USS Yorktown Foundation. Visitors will watch the original film, “Rise Above: Red Tail,” in a 160-degree panoramic theater. "Rise Above" is free with Patriots Point admission. Showings start at the beginning of every hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is located at 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Patriotspoint.org

Grab your blankets and chairs for Movie Night in the Parks at Magnolia Park and Community Garden in West Ashley. Come at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy games and activities before the showing of “The Lion King” at dark (approximately 6:30 p.m.). Food truck Area 51 will be on-site with food and drinks available for purchase. Hosted by Charleston Park Conservancy, this event is free. Pets on leashes are welcome. charlestonparksconservancy.org.

Saturday, Feb. 22

The 2020 Lowcountry Parent Family Expo is back! Families with children of all ages can enjoy interactive activity centers, photo opportunities with your favorite characters (The Snow Sisters), exciting exhibitors, hands-on fun, giveaways and fun contests including a silent disco (11 a.m.) and children’s fashion show (1:30 p.m.). Wear your favorite superhero, princess or prince costume to join the Super Royal Parade at 2:15 p.m. Parade participants will be entered to win awesome prizes including tickets to the Charleston RiverDogs and Sesame Street Live. The Lowcountry Family Expo is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charleston Area Convention Center at 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Admission is $5 for adults and children under 12 are admitted free. Purchase tickets in advance, tickets.postandcourier.com/e/familyexpo2020

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra joins the aquarium to present a marine-inspired musical performance, especially for children. At Saltwater Sounds, children can enjoy tunes by the tank and visit the instrument petting zoo where they can see, hear and touch the instruments as demonstrated by professional musicians. The South Carolina Aquarium is located at 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston. The aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Saltwater Sounds from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Admission to this event is free with aquarium admission or membership. For event details and more, visit scaquarium.org/calendar.

Turtle Talk is a "meet and greet" with the Lowcountry native turtles and other reptiles, including the snake and gator, that live at the Sewee Center. Learn all about their fascinating adaptations to live on land, in the salt marsh and in freshwater ponds, and the very important roles reptiles play in the ecosystem. Turtle Talk starts at 10 a.m. and is a free program suitable for ages 5 and older. The Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center is located at 5821 U.S. Highway 17 North, Awendaw. fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center

May the Force Be With You as we strike out childhood cancer with Kristine’s Joy for Kids FH (Founding Hope) at the South Carolina Stingrays Star Wars Night. The Stingrays take on the Atlanta Gladiators. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m at the North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. The first 2,000 youth fans (14 and under) will receive a light sword. Family four-packs are available that include tickets and "Star Wars" T-shirts. For information and tickets, visit stingrayshockey.com.

Sunday, Feb. 23

The fourth annual Lowcountry Irish Fest is a music and cultural gathering celebrating all things uniquely Irish in the South Carolina Lowcountry. From some of Charleston’s founding fathers to Irish plantation owners and laborers, and Irish pirates to the Irishmen who powered the H.L. Hunley submarine with their hands, the Irish and Charleston have always been one. Lowcountry Irish Fest is 2-6 p.m. at Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. Admission is $25 for adults and $12 for kids 12 and under. charlestonmusichall.com/events/lowcountry-irish-fest