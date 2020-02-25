Lowcountry Parent's picks for best family-friendly events in Charleston: Feb. 28-March 1

It’s like we blinked and February is nearly over. Finish out the month and kick off March in true Lowcountry fashion at these family-friendly events:

Friday, Feb. 28

Light up the skate park and show off your tricks at Mount Pleasant’s first After Dark Skate Party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Recreation Department, 391 Egypt Road. This free event will feature a skating demonstration, DJ and more. Food trucks will be on-site. tompsc.com

Saturday, Feb. 29

You and your family can help save lives from heart disease and stroke by attending the 2020 Lowcountry Heart Walk at Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, Charleston. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with the walk following at 9 a.m. Register for free at lowcountryscheartwalk.org

Experience Dorchester’s rich history at Lowcountry Colonial Days, a living history event. Throughout the day (11 a.m.-4 p.m.), visitors can interact with living history interpreters as they demonstrate skills common to the American colonial period. Additionally, visitors will have a chance to see the park’s unique archaeological discoveries. Archaeologists and volunteers will be on hand to discuss an active dig site and artifacts from past excavations will be on display. Lowcountry Colonial Days takes place at Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site at 300 State Park Road, Summerville. Admission is $5 per adult, $1 per child ages 6-15 and free for children 5 and under. southcarolinaparks.com

The PBR: Velocity Tour features some of the best bull riders of the sport going head-to-head with the fiercest bulls in the country at the North Charleston Coliseum. The high-energy sounds, lighting, and special effects will have you on the edge of your seat. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event gets underway at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15 plus $10 (cash only) to park. To purchase, visit northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events/detail/pbr-velocity-tour

In need of a night out? Drop your kids off at the Summerville Family YMCA for the Parents’ Night Out Leap Year Party from 6 to 10 p.m. at the downtown Summerville location, 208 W. Doty Ave. The party will start with swimming in the heated indoor pool and a glow party followed by pizza, games and crafts. Space is limited and advanced registration is required. The cost for parents’ night out is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. summervilleymca.org/programs/72945/parent-s-night-day-out/

Sunday, March 1

Unplug, have fun and connect in one of Charleston’s iconic parks at the 11th annual Teddy Bear Picnic. Children and their teddy bears will converge on Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, for musical entertainment, face painting, seed planting, crafts and more. Teddy Bear Picnic is from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Admission and all activities are free. Families are invited to bring a picnic lunch, blankets and chairs to enjoy an afternoon in the park. Food will be available to purchase. charlestonparksconservancy.org/event/teddy-bear-picnic

Head over to Fame Performing Arts in Mount Pleasant for Enchanting Princess Storytime featuring interactive stories told by The Snow Sisters and Arabian Princess. Your child will receive one-on-one time with each character for a meet-and-greet and our professional photographer will be there for pictures. The Frog Princess will be available during seating and throughout the event for pictures as well. Seating begins at 2:20 p.m. and the show starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 or $25 for VIP tickets, which include a gift from the princesses and first choice of seating. Fame Performing Arts is located at 535 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant. curiousentertainment.org