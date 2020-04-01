Lowcountry Parent Mom of the Month: Kristie Lynn Smith

Tell us a little bit about yourself!
My name is Kristie Lynn Smith, I’m 33 years old and I’m married to Wesley Smith with whom I share five amazing kids. We have been a blended family for 13 years. Cody is 21, Kayla is 19, Brenay is 13, Ellarie is 12 and River is 9. We also have two German Shorthaired pointers (Boone and Fancy) and a teacup chihuahua named ChiChi. We live in Ridgeville. I’m a cosmetologist and my husband is a traveling project manager.
Name something that people don't often know about you.
Something that people don’t often know about me is that I was born in England and lived in North Carolina, Guam and Florida before moving to South Carolina at age 12.
What's something that's been on your mind lately?
Something that has been on my mind lately is self love in young girls. I see my daughters stress over the way they look and what the world thinks so often. I spend my days making women feel good about themselves for a living, yet I struggle to help my own daughters see the beauty and uniqueness in themselves.
What's your favorite quote?
"If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours." — Dolly Parton
Where is your favorite spot to hangout in the Lowcountry?
My favorite place to hangout with my family is on The Edisto River kayaking.
What are three of your favorite things?
The beach (Hunting Island); anything old (music, furniture, places); and barbecue of all kinds (I love trying new kinds).
What are you most proud of?
I’m overall most proud of my children and their drive to do their best in everything they do. I’m also extremely proud of my Aunt Lora Jones for just recently helping get the W.V. foster child bill passed.