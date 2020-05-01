Lowcountry Parent and DJ Natty Heavy host popular Kids’ Quarantine Dance Party

Back by popular demand, Lowcountry Parent will be hosting another installment of Lowcountry Parent’s Kid’s Club Quarantine with DJ Natty Heavy. The Lowcountry’s largest virtual dance party for kids returns next Friday, May 8 at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook for registration information. facebook.com/LowcountryParent
Kids will be jamming and busting a move from 6-7 p.m. and you can share a live feed of your dance moves to the Lowcountry Parent Facebook group page. The magazine also will be accepting photos and videos that might be featured on the website and in the May issue.