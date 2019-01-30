Don't miss Lowcountry Parent's biggest event of the year!
Saturday, Feb. 2
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The event, which is hosted by The Post and Courier and Lowcountry Parent, will take place 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, Exhibit Hall C, North Charleston. Admission is $5 and kids 12 and younger get in free. Parking is also free.
Check out these awesome events at this year’s expo:
- Quiet Kingz will kick off the event with a joined silent disco at 10:30 a.m.
- Curiouser Entertainment will bring some exciting characters and have a sing-a-long at noon
- Pet Fashion Show at 11 a.m.
- Local mascot dance off at 1 p.m.
- Lowcountry Parent Models Fashion Show at 2 p.m.
- Fill out your “Connect the Dots” for a chance to win awesome door prizes from our exhibitors
- Stop by the Lowcountry Parent booth
- And so much more!
Vendors list as of Jan. 22
Absolute Total Care
Advantage Healthcare of Charleston
Charleston Chiropractic Studio
Charleston Dog Wizard
Charleston RiverDogs
Children's Museum
Coastal Kids Dental & Braces
Cupcake Castles Travel Company
Dermatology & Laser Center of Charleston
Discovery Spotlight
First Choice by Select Health of SC
Foundation Family Chiropractic
Healthy Tri-County
Kirar Superior Healthcare
Kona Ice Charleston, LLC
LeafFilter North, LLC
Live for Wellness Chiropractic Center
Mary Kay
Mass Mutual of South Carolina
MEDcare Urgent Care
Molina Healthcare of South Carolina
Myrtle 4 Less
Paradise Home Improvement
Pet Supplies Plus
Pleasant Life Chiropractic
Rainbow Air + Home Cleaning Systems
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
South Carolina Aquarium
South Carolina Stingrays
St. Andrews Parks & Playground
Sunshine House Early Learning Academy
Trident General Dentistry
Trident Technical College
Trident United Way
Winning Health Sports Medicine + The Concussion Center of Charleston