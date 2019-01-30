fam expo 2
Playing it cool at the Lowcountry Family Expo Feb. 2.

Don't miss Lowcountry Parent's biggest event of the year!

Saturday, Feb. 2

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event, which is hosted by The Post and Courier and Lowcountry Parent, will take place 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, Exhibit Hall C, North Charleston. Admission is $5 and kids 12 and younger get in free. Parking is also free.

Check out these awesome events at this year’s expo:

camping

Last year, local families had fun celebrating our camping theme at the Lowcountry Family Expo. This year's event takes place Saturday, Feb. 2. 
  • Quiet Kingz will kick off the event with a joined silent disco at 10:30 a.m.
  • Curiouser Entertainment will bring some exciting characters and have a sing-a-long at noon
  • Pet Fashion Show at 11 a.m.
  • Local mascot dance off at 1 p.m.
  • Lowcountry Parent Models Fashion Show at 2 p.m.
  • Fill out your “Connect the Dots” for a chance to win awesome door prizes from our exhibitors
  • Stop by the Lowcountry Parent booth
  • And so much more!

Vendors list as of Jan. 22

Absolute Total Care

Advantage Healthcare of Charleston

Charleston Chiropractic Studio

Charleston Dog Wizard

Charleston RiverDogs

Children's Museum

Coastal Kids Dental & Braces

Cupcake Castles Travel Company

Dermatology & Laser Center of Charleston

Discovery Spotlight

First Choice by Select Health of SC

Foundation Family Chiropractic

Healthy Tri-County

Kirar Superior Healthcare

Kona Ice Charleston, LLC

LeafFilter North, LLC

Live for Wellness Chiropractic Center

Mary Kay

Mass Mutual of South Carolina

MEDcare Urgent Care

Molina Healthcare of South Carolina

Myrtle 4 Less

Paradise Home Improvement

Pet Supplies Plus

Pleasant Life Chiropractic

Rainbow Air + Home Cleaning Systems

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

South Carolina Aquarium

South Carolina Stingrays

St. Andrews Parks & Playground

Sunshine House Early Learning Academy

Trident General Dentistry

Trident Technical College

Trident United Way

Winning Health Sports Medicine + The Concussion Center of Charleston