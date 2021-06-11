Lowcountry day trip: Must visit places in Ridgeville

If you’re seeking a day trip from Charleston – a Lowcountry retreat that may seem far away from it all, but is really only a short 35-mile drive – consider the town of Ridgeville, SC.
It has a small town feel and friendly charm, enveloped within the woods of Dorchester County. While driving through the town, you may get stopped by one of the many trains that passes through, but luckily, your kids will enjoy watching it “toot” by.
Although technically not located in Ridgeville, we suggest starting your day in nearby Cottageville at Bee City Petting Zoo to beat the heat and the crowds. Family owned and operated for over 30 years, Bee City is a famous local spot for exotic animal encounters. As the name implies, there is a honeybee farm as well, and they have a petting zoo and butterfly garden.
Some of the animals you’ll encounter (and have the opportunity to feed) at Bee City include wallabies, lemurs, alpacas, monkeys and goats. They also feature snakes, lizards, turtles, frogs and alligators. Before you go, be sure to stop by the gift shop to pick up a bottle of their delicious honey which is processed on site.
From Bee City, head to Givhan’s Ferry State Park for even more fun. The kids will love the playground, and if you fish, there’s a beautiful spot on the Edisto River where you’ll hopefully reel one in. After a little fishing, there’s even a 1.5 mile hiking trail called River Bluff Nature Trail that will take you up to a beautiful view of the Edisto.
Fun fact: The Edisto River is the longest free-flowing blackwater river in North America. You can paddle 23 miles to Colleton State Park, if you feel so inclined.
And no visit to Ridgeville is complete without a stop at Duke’s Bar-B-Que. This almost 40-year-old local favorite, feels more like a church BBQ or a family reunion, rather than a restaurant. The buffet style has plenty of options to choose from. Trust me…you won’t leave hungry! Keep in mind, Duke's is only open Friday-Sunday.
There is so much to see and do in the tri-county area and exploring the north end in the town of Ridgeville will be a day filled with adventure that you won’t soon forget.