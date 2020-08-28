Kids Club: Virtual Art Class

Introducing Kids Club, the Lowcountry's largest FREE monthly virtual event series just for KIDS!
Whether it’s an art class, children’s yoga, or a tea party with their favorite character, we’ll be providing unique and fun programming for kids of all ages.
This month, we partnered with Wine & Design of West Ashley to bring you a Virtual Art Class. Led by owners Brian & Sarah Dubay, we had over 100 children join and channel their inner Picasso to create a sea turtle masterpiece. With options for painting canvases and coloring with markers or whatever materials on-hand, we had so much fun joining virtually to create together!
Join us next month on Friday, September 11th at 5pm for a virtual Character event with sing-a-longs, dances, and more!