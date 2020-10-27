Kids Club: Science Lab Fun

Welcome to Kids Club, the Lowcountry's largest FREE monthly virtual event series just for KIDS!
Get your lab coats ready!
For our third installment of Lowcountry Parent's 'Kids Club' virtual series, we've teamed up with The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry to provide engaging content for you and your children!
This isn't your regular old 'Mento-in-a-coke-can' type of experiment. Join us as we learn, create, and explore the possibilities of at-home science, and the wonders of the world around us!
Join us next month on Thursday, November 19th at 5:30pm for a virtual Scientific event to engage your child's creativity, critical thinking, and problem solving skills.