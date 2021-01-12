As a premier public Montessori school in Charleston County and SC, ECMCS serves students ages 3 years-8th grade taking great pride in growing Montessori student and teacher leaders. Our students enjoy the close relationships that come with attending a small school while receiving an excellent education from caring, competent and highly qualified faculty.
For more information, please visit our website or call 843-216-2883.
East Cooper Montessori Charleston School
|Charleston
|Monday - Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00pm
|3 years - 8th grade
|montessoricharterschool.com
MORE DETAILS:
ECMCS is located in beautiful Mt. Pleasant, SC allowing for year-round outdoor time. Our students enjoy two beautiful playgrounds, class gardens, a shaded courtyard featuring the Louis C. Meyer Literacy Garden, and outdoor classroom spaces that are also useable for eating lunch in the fresh air.
Our classrooms are spacious and airy and have been renovated to meet the needs of Montessori learners. Each classroom is outfitted with Montessori materials and technology upgrades which will include a Promethian Board. Other features include a theater with new audio and video systems, a STEM room with a dedicated STEM coordinator.
1120 Rifle Range Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 216-2883
charlestonmathscience.org/