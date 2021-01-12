You have permission to edit this article.
East Cooper Montessori Charleston School

As a premier public Montessori school in Charleston County and SC, ECMCS serves students ages 3 years-8th grade taking great pride in growing Montessori student and teacher leaders.  Our students enjoy the close relationships that come with attending a small school while receiving an excellent education from caring, competent and highly qualified faculty.  

For more information, please visit our website or call 843-216-2883.

Location Charleston
Google Map https://www.google.com/maps/place/East+Cooper+Montessori+Charter+School/@32.797277,-79.8530517,15z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x0:0x87ad0c355ece5daa?sa=X&hl=en&ved=2ahUKEwiRur_TmJfuAhWOxFkKHbWqBVMQ_BIwCnoECBcQBQ
Date Monday - Friday
Time 8:00 am - 5:00pm
Age 3 years - 8th grade
Website montessoricharterschool.com

MORE DETAILS:

  • ECMCS is located in beautiful Mt. Pleasant, SC allowing for year-round outdoor time. Our students enjoy two beautiful playgrounds, class gardens, a shaded courtyard featuring the Louis C. Meyer Literacy Garden, and outdoor classroom spaces that are also useable for eating lunch in the fresh air. 

  • Our classrooms are spacious and airy and have been renovated to meet the needs of Montessori learners. Each classroom is outfitted with Montessori materials and technology upgrades which will include a Promethian Board. Other features include a theater with new audio and video systems, a STEM room with a dedicated STEM coordinator.

  • 1120 Rifle Range Road

    Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

    (843) 216-2883
    charlestonmathscience.org/

 