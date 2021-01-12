You have permission to edit this article.
Charleston Charter School for Math and Science

Charleston Charter School for Math and Science
CCSMS is a CCSD free public charter school serving grades 6th through 12th.  We provide an engaging STEM education that sparks the imagination, fosters collaboration, and inspires discoveries that define tomorrow.  Offering a rigorous curriculum with AP courses, small Class Sizes, Dual-credit course options, an extensive Athletics programs with 19 sports teams, band program, a robust Humanities program, and bus transportation offered to all CCSMS scholars.

For more information, please visit our website or call (843) 720-3085.

  • The Charleston Charter School for Math and Science offers an advanced curriculum in science and mathematics to students throughout Charleston County.

  • Our project-based learning model brings math and science to life and provides a hands-on curriculum that utilizes the best of the Lowcountry’s scientific and natural resources.

  • In addition to core curriculum classes, courses are offered in six career pathways.

  • 1002 King Street
    (843) 720-3085
    charlestonmathscience.org/

 