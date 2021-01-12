CCSMS is a CCSD free public charter school serving grades 6th through 12th. We provide an engaging STEM education that sparks the imagination, fosters collaboration, and inspires discoveries that define tomorrow. Offering a rigorous curriculum with AP courses, small Class Sizes, Dual-credit course options, an extensive Athletics programs with 19 sports teams, band program, a robust Humanities program, and bus transportation offered to all CCSMS scholars.
For more information, please visit our website or call (843) 720-3085.
East Cooper Montessori Charleston School
|Location
|Charleston
|Google Map
|https://www.google.com/maps/place/East+Cooper+Montessori+Charter+School/@32.797277,-79.8530517,15z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x0:0x87ad0c355ece5daa?sa=X&hl=en&ved=2ahUKEwiRur_TmJfuAhWOxFkKHbWqBVMQ_BIwCnoECBcQBQ
|Date
|Monday - Friday
|Time
|8:00 am - 5:00pm
|Age
|3 years - 8th grade
|Website
|montessoricharterschool.com
MORE DETAILS:
The Charleston Charter School for Math and Science offers an advanced curriculum in science and mathematics to students throughout Charleston County.
Our project-based learning model brings math and science to life and provides a hands-on curriculum that utilizes the best of the Lowcountry’s scientific and natural resources.
In addition to core curriculum classes, courses are offered in six career pathways.
1002 King Street
(843) 720-3085
charlestonmathscience.org/