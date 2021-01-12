Inspiring children of the lowcountry since 1972, Charles Towne Montessori fosters a passion for learning and the development of the whole child by challenging intellect, promoting independence and inspiring curiosity. Serving ages 15 months to 15 years old, CTM is one of the unique Montessori Schools in the country to have primary and elementary programs accredited by the Association Montessori Internationale (“AMI”).
For more information about the Montessori philosophy and our curriculum, please visit our website or call (843) 571-1140 to schedule a tour.
East Cooper Montessori Charleston School
|Location
|Charleston
|Google Map
|https://www.google.com/maps/place/East+Cooper+Montessori+Charter+School/@32.797277,-79.8530517,15z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x0:0x87ad0c355ece5daa?sa=X&hl=en&ved=2ahUKEwiRur_TmJfuAhWOxFkKHbWqBVMQ_BIwCnoECBcQBQ
|Date
|Monday - Friday
|Time
|8:00 am - 5:00pm
|Age
|3 years - 8th grade
|Website
|montessoricharterschool.com
MORE DETAILS:
- Toddler
- Primary
- Elementary
- Adolescent
- Before & After School
56 Leinbach Dr, Charleston
(843) 571-1140
CharlesTowneMontessori.org
Kelly Ferderigos
Director of Operations
843.720.3085
kferderigos@charlestonmathscience.org