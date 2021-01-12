You have permission to edit this article.
Charles Towne Montessori

Inspiring children of the lowcountry since 1972, Charles Towne Montessori fosters a passion for learning and the development of the whole child by challenging intellect, promoting independence and inspiring curiosity.  Serving ages 15 months to 15 years old, CTM is one of the unique Montessori Schools in the country to have primary and elementary programs accredited by the Association Montessori Internationale (“AMI”).

For more information about the Montessori philosophy and our curriculum, please visit our website or call (843) 571-1140 to schedule a tour.

East Cooper Montessori Charleston School

Location Charleston
Google Map https://www.google.com/maps/place/East+Cooper+Montessori+Charter+School/@32.797277,-79.8530517,15z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x0:0x87ad0c355ece5daa?sa=X&hl=en&ved=2ahUKEwiRur_TmJfuAhWOxFkKHbWqBVMQ_BIwCnoECBcQBQ
Date Monday - Friday
Time 8:00 am - 5:00pm
Age 3 years - 8th grade
Website montessoricharterschool.com

MORE DETAILS:

 