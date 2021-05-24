It's National Scavenger Hunt Day: 6 tips for planning a scavenger hunt in Charleston

Have a little fun today and take a break from the norm. Venture out on a scavenger hunt for National Scavenger Hunt Day! The Lowcountry happens to be full of opportunity when it comes to great locations for scavenger hunts. Looking for a unique activity at your child’s next birthday party? Try a scavenger hunt! Looking for something to do when stuck inside the house on a rainy day? Try a scavenger hunt! The possibilities are endless.
But what if you aren’t exactly a “crafty” mom? That’s OK. The reason is because there are plenty of tips that “crafty” moms share online about how they create easy scavenger hunts (or hard if you want them to be) that are also fun.
Tip 1 – Plan the Route
This can be as simple as the inside of your home or around downtown Charleston. You can even just stick to your neighborhood or street. Depending on the age of your audience, you will want to plan accordingly when letting them run loose.
Tip 2 – Scout out the location
Don’t make the gratification too difficult to obtain. Five minutes of walking between clues is ideal, but again, it depends on the age of the audience. Think strategically about clue locations. White Point Gardens’ cannons, the Pineapple Fountain at Waterfront Park or Rainbow Row – these iconic locations would make great clue stops. Maybe you have a large oak tree in your yard at home, a slide or one of those outdoor play houses. The key is finding spots to hide the clues that are accessible to kids.
Tip 3 – Number the clues and put them in envelopes
With scavenger hunts, you give the kids the first clue, which leads to the next and so on. Making up little rhymes is a cute way to keep the kids interested. For example, “The next clue will lay underneath the tray.” That clue could be taped to the bottom of the highchair tray. For Rainbow Row, you could write, “Find a clue at a rainbow house that is blue.” When the kids figure out it is the blue house at Rainbow Row, you could hand them the next clue.
Tip 4 – Give yourself time to plan and enlist the help of other adults
Do you have a neighbor that would be working in their yard during the scavenger hunt? Have the kids do 10 jumping jacks for him/her before they hand the kids the next clue. Enlisting the help of several adults to follow the kids along as they uncover each clue is also a smart. You’ll want to make sure the kids are safe and having success finding the clues. Make sure you are allowed to hide clues in certain places as well. Nothing would be more annoying then a clue that disappeared! Which takes us to our next tip…..
Tip 5 – Prepare for mishaps
Just in case a clue flies away in the wind, gets thrown out, or God-forbid, it rains, print extra clues that you could at least hand out in case the ones you placed become, well, misplaced.
Tip 6 – The rewards
Little candies will do, juice boxes or dollar store toys. At the end, the grand prize could be breaking a piñata. No need to get too complicated here, but the incentive with finding each clue will be getting some kind of reward.
Urban Adventure Quest offers a pre-planned scavenger hunt for kids for $49 for two to five people. For free, check out the sample scavenger hunt locations in downtown Charleston at Southern Inspirations.
Additional source – www.todaysparent.com