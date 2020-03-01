It's almost prom night. How to make sure your Charleston-area teens have fun and stay safe.

Prom is a rite of passage for teenagers. It's so much more than boutonnières and sequined dresses. Prom represents growing up, freedom and fun, and of course, stepping into adulthood.

We’ve all heard the horror stories. It’s a night that has been romanticized and hyperbolized by movies and other forms of pop culture for decades. And, unfortunately, with the foray into adulthood, comes a litany of some very adult topics and temptations for teens and their parents to navigate.

“It’s the after-prom parties that scare me,” says MaryChris Delcioppo, a Mount Pleasant mom whose son is a senior at Wando High School. “I’ve given him the tools, but they’re still teenagers.”

There’s no easy way around it: All of those topics that you’ve been worried about since you held your baby in your arms have the potential to come together in a big, scary way on prom night. Even the most confident and seasoned parents can be shaken by the pressures to allow your teenager to feel the thrill of freedom and the need to make sure your child makes good decisions about driving, alcohol, drugs, and sex.

Delcioppo was so nervous about her teenage son getting behind the wheel, she looked for programs on car safety and ended up helping to get the Live at 25 program to Wando High School to help students make better decisions behind the wheel. Live at 25 is a four-hour program that Wando students must complete to get a parking spot on campus starting this year. Delcioppo says she hopes students will apply what they learn about risky behaviors to prom, too.

“Prom in itself invites the atmosphere of stupid decisions,” she says. “But I don’t want to take it away from them because it is a special memory and a special time.”

“I haven’t figured out the balance of how to protect and how to let go.”

It’s a balance many parents of teens struggle to find.

The good news is that studies have shown that parents are still a huge influence in their kids’ lives — even when they’re teenagers, says local parenting coach Christine Donovan. And that means if you approach prom night (and all the other opportunities teenagers have to get into trouble) in the right way, you can save both of you a lot of heartache.

Donovan should know. She’s a parent of four and a step-parent of four. All of her kids are grown now, which means she’s been through the teenage years eight times. She also says that around 90 percent of the parents she coaches have teenagers at home. That’s a lot of prom nights.

“By the time prom comes around, your child should already know the expectations,” she says, noting that good communication is key in raising kids — and eventually teenagers — who listen, respect your rules, and ultimately, stay out of harms’ way.

So what’s the best way to bring up these topics with your teenager? And how do you do so in a way that shows your concern but also respects that your child is growing up?

Talk early and often

If you think you’re off the hook because your child is too young for prom, think again. The earlier you start talking about these topics and laying the groundwork for what kinds of behaviors are acceptable, the better, Donovan says.

That doesn’t mean you talk about the birds and the bees or drug and alcohol abuse before your child is ready to understand these complex topics. But it does mean answering questions as they come up in an age-appropriate way so your child knows from the start that you are their go-to for these topics.

This also means you start laying a foundation for your children at a young age that you set rules to keep them safe, and you expect them to follow those rules. If this is the expectation for children from the time they are toddlers, your kids will be much less likely to bend or break the rules when they’re teenagers because they’ll know you mean what you say.

Set clear and unwavering boundaries

Of course, you want your child to have fun and make memories with friends on prom night, but that doesn’t mean you have to give them complete freedom. Teenagers need guidance and boundaries so that they understand the importance of avoiding risky behavior and making impulsive decisions.

If allowing your child to spend the night after prom in a home with no adult supervision goes against the values you want to teach your teenager, set that boundary with confidence, says Donovan. “By the time they're teenagers, they're like little attorneys, so parents often begin to question themselves,” Donovan says. “But it’s important to stick with the guidelines you've set”

Listen, and avoid the urge to argue

One of the biggest mistakes parents make when discussing difficult topics is talking more than listening, and arguing when they say something that doesn’t seem quite right.

“When our kids are telling us something totally crazy we feel like we have to interrupt them, but when we do that our kids stop talking and we don't learn about them,” says Donovan. Hearing your child out, after all, does not mean that you agree with what they’re saying.

Instead of arguing, you might ask questions like, “Tell me more about that.” You might learn something and your kids will feel heard and respected, which is imperative in building a positive relationship.

Tell stories

The fastest way to see your teenager’s eyes glaze over is to start lecturing her about all the things she should and shouldn’t do. Not only do teens ignore lectures, this approach can often backfire since lectures make many kids want to rebel even more.

When it’s time to open up a dialogue about prom and all of the risky behaviors associated with it, try telling stories instead of resorting to overt lectures, Donovan suggests. Use your own experiences and the experiences of people you know to break the ice, and then ask your child what he or she thinks. If you don’t have experiences you’d like to share, you can always find stories in the newspaper to start a conversation.

You could also use a form of role playing to help your teen think through certain issues and understand where he stands. You might, for example, ask, “What would you do if your date decided to drink alcohol? Or asked you to do something you weren’t comfortable with?”

Show empathy

No matter what kind of boundary you decide is right for your kids and your family, your child might be upset that he can’t do everything his friends are doing. As the parent, it’s not your job to convince your kid that you’re right. However, acknowledging their feelings and expressing empathy for them (instead of anger or other negative emotions) can be a good way to handle a difficult situation.

“We can say, ‘I know it's hard and I know it’s not fair, but this is the way it has to be,’" Donovan says

Lean on your community

Sometimes it just takes seeing something from a different perspective or hearing it from a different trusted adult for a lesson to sink in. That’s one reason Delcioppo wanted to find other ways to help her son learn how to stay safe when he started learning to drive. Alive at 25 delivers the message in a number of different ways to make sure teens understand the realities of how dangerous driving can be.

Delcioppo says she believes part of the program's success is that it’s led by someone other than the parent.

When it comes to topics like alcohol and drug use, she also leans on her community. Not only does her son know he can text her any time he needs to get out of a tough situation, he knows several of her mom friends would pick him up if he ever needed, too, she says.

“It takes a community to raise our kids. We cannot raise them in isolation,” says Delcioppo. “We’ve got to let them do dumb things and have failures. But it also helps to have a community to help out with the non-negotiables.”

Let go

This is a hard one for most parents, but, when your children are teenagers, you can’t, ultimately, control what they do. You can’t go with them to prom. You can’t sit in the passenger seat every time they get behind the wheel. There’s no parents’ dormitory at their college of choice. At some point you have to just trust that you’ve done everything you can to protect your kids and teach them what they need to know.

“By the time our kids are teenagers, we can't make them do anything or prevent them from doing anything,” Donovan says. “Acknowledge that by saying ‘I can't stop you from drinking. If you do, there will be consequences. But I know you're smarter than that.’ Then, you hope and pray that you’re right.”