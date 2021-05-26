Isle of Palm's Mom of the Month: Sondra Skipper Kilian

Sondra Skipper Kilian is a real estate investor/renovator and serial entrepreneur living on Isle of Palms. You may know her from her Instagram account @widowmomlife (formerly SkipandSully), where she strives to reduce the stigma attached to mental health by sharing her life as a mom and business owner following the loss of her husband.
She is also co-owner of Rise CrossFit & Total Body Wellness in Mount Pleasant and mom to a three-year-old son, Sullivan.
What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
Before my son was born, I was a ship captain in the Caribbean on an Emergency Response Vessel. We did everything from oil spill recovery, ship grounding rescues, fire fighting, natural disaster relief and more.
What is something that has been on your mind lately?
The stigma that still exists around mental health. Sometimes all it takes to help someone is to let them know they are not alone. However, with the challenging COVID year we just went through, people now feel more alone than ever and it is causing significant mental health issues to rear their ugly head. It’s so important for us to talk about our issues openly because you never know if your story is the last little bit of encouragement someone needed to make it through the night.
What are you really good at?
Budgeting…I know, I know...super nerdy but I’m a volunteer Dave Ramsey Financial Coach and I LOVE it!
What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
Don’t be afraid to start over again. This time, you’re not starting from scratch–you’re starting from experience.
What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
Republic Ice Cream on Sullivan’s Island–my little boy and I have a tradition (even in the winter!) we go get ice cream together and walk the beach. It’s one of my favorites!
What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
A ring I had made for my first Valentine’s day after my husband died. It has Sullivan’s birthstone (a sapphire) and nine diamonds for every year my husband and I were together. A painting I had done of Sullivan & I when he was two, and my passport…because my heart has wings and I love to travel!
What are you most proud of?
Besides raising my sweet little boy, I’m most proud of the way I have persevered through traumatic loss. My husband died suddenly two weeks after my son was born, in our living room while I tried everything I could to save him. In the span of 30 seconds, I lost my family, my future, my career and my identity. Despite this experience, I continue to make progress in my grief recovery work not only for myself but for my little boy. It’s not easy and the grief journey isn’t linear, but I’m proud of myself for not losing faith, giving up, or falling into despair…even though there are times when I’ve felt those emotions. As I continue to share my story, I hope to inspire others to push through their trauma and never, ever give up hope.
