How to keep kids safe online

Today is World Social Media Day! Facebook has been around since 2004 and Twitter began in 2006. We’ve been sharing our lives online now for about 15 years! What have we learned?
Social media has been a great way to stay connected with friends from the past or to stay in touch with those who live far away. It has been a phenomenal way to disseminate information on events or for promotion. You can join groups and interact with others who have similar interests. For many people, social media has helped their businesses grow. It’s a great way to share creations, like art and music. And, lastly, if you are looking for information or updates, social media provides a great tool.
Amber Ludeman, partner with Matchstick Social, a social media marketing firm in Charleston, added, “Think of how it felt to read viral stories of human connection and interdependence during the pandemic? It was a great way to stay connected.”
With all the good it has created, unfortunately, there is an equal amount of bad, especially for young people and children.
“There's a reason Silicon Valley executives and designers are eliminating or seriously reducing the amount of social media that their children can consume. They built the algorithms to be highly addictive. There are studies happening all over the globe right now about how social media impacts the way we think, the way we vote, and how it influences our picture of ourselves.
“The impact on children, both who have not been taught self-control, self-awareness and self-love at home and for those who have, can be damaging when it's consumed with free rein. Comparing your life to others on the internet, without knowledge of their struggles or advantages different from your own, can leave children feeling empty or unfulfilled. Additionally, kids can feel pressure to share everything, which can cause harm in later years. Protecting your child's privacy is paramount,” Ludeman affirmed.
Way to Keep Your Kids Safe Online
Social media is not going away and it is likely to evolve in new ways we can't yet imagine. We have to teach our kids to interact with it much like we would teach them to drive. It's serious and a responsibility.
Not sure where to start? Check out these tips from KidsHealth.org on what parents can do to mitigate any negative effects of social media, especially when it comes to cyberbullying.
- Don’t reveal too much personal information on their profiles. Be careful that children and teens don’t reveal their school names or addresses. It is OK for them to use a different name as well.
- Tell them that photos, videos and comments cannot be taken back. They can be deleted, but it is impossible to completely erase anything from the internet once it is out there in cyberspace.
- Tell them that posting an inappropriate photo or writing something mean-spirited could haunt them years later. It could result in the loss of a job or college admission following a background check.
- Limit their time on social media. Spending too much time online will result in them comparing themselves to others. They will question who has more friends than they do and who has more likes on their posts.
- Parents should be proactive and teach their children not to be cyberbullies. Make it clear that they should treat others with respect and ask them to tell you if they are being harassed or bullied online.
- Tell your kids to take a deep breath or to “take five” before they hit enter. Make sure they know that what they post could be used against them.
- Kids should never post about being out of town or post their address. They should also avoid giving their exact location of where they are going.
- Tell kids not share anything on social media that they wouldn’t want their grandmothers reading. That goes for bosses and teachers as well.
- Go over the privacy settings with kids and tell them to never give anyone their passwords.
- Above all, tell them to never friend a stranger. Also, tell them to let you know if someone reaches out to them that they don’t know or who says they know them somehow. Tell them to question anyone they don’t know online.
Make a Social Media Contract
A great way to get kids to trust you and their freedom online is to come up with a contract. The contract will include information about protecting their own privacy and it will consider their reputation. They will also not use technology to hurt anyone else, bully or gossip.
Parents will have to agree in the contract to respect their child’s privacy as well. Parents can friend them, but will have to agree not to post embarrassing comments or pictures.
Time limitations should also be included in the contract. Computers should be set up in public areas of the house and no technology at the dinner table.
Set a good example. Practice what you preach about social media. Remember, they are watching you just as much as you are watching them.
Ludeman reiterated, “The responsibility is with the parent, not the platform.”
Ready to get started? The American Academy of Pediatrics has a great interactive tool to help parents create a personalized family media use plan. Check it out at HealthyChildren.org/MediaUsePlan.