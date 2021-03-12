Hooray for National Girl Scout Day!

On this day in 1912, Juilette Gordon Low, founder of Girl Scouts, officially registered the organization’s first 18 members in Savannah, Georgia. Today we celebrate National Girl Scout Day!
Low’s vision was to encourage young girls to become trailblazers and to instill confidence and courage as they planned their futures. This first Girl Scout troop played basketball, hiked, swam and camped. She encouraged them to learn a foreign language and to tell time by the stars. Probably the most important piece of wisdom she passed down was the joy she felt when helping others.
Little did Low know that Girl Scouts would become a global movement. Today, Girl Scouts encourages 3 million girls in 92 countries to savor adventure and to become our world’s next leaders.
Girl Scouts teaches life skills, entrepreneurship and how to survive in the outdoors. The program is centered on STEM activities, like building a robotic arm or coding an app. You may know the Girl Scouts best from their famous Girl Scout Cookies, but what you probably didn’t realize was that purchasing cookies from a Girl Scout promotes the next generation of entrepreneurs. They are getting a taste of what it takes to be successful through teamwork, planning and by having a positive outlook. Type in your zip code to order Girl Scout Cookies online here.
The Girl Scout program starts as early as kindergarten and can last all the way through 12th grade. To find a local troop in your area, click on how to join and enter your zip code. From there you can click to find out more about the troops organized near you.
Of course, like all programs for young people, both mentors and volunteers are in great need. If you are a woman who would like to lead a Girl Scout troop, visit the volunteer page () for more information and choose your area of expertise.
Happy Birthday, Girl Scouts!