Home is where the vacation is

As lucky as we are to live in the Lowcountry, sometimes we do want to venture off and explore the rest of our beautiful state. It’s time to broaden your horizons and travel the short distances to some of these towns and cities that offer plenty to see and do. If you don’t already love South Carolina, I guarantee you will after venturing away to the gems described here.
Hilton Head
Pack the kids in the car and head south for about an hour and 45 minutes to Hilton Head Island, a pristine area with upscale amenities and activities that will entice everyone in your family – young and old. Of course the beach will be the main attraction and for good reason. Everything that your children enjoy on a beach day at one Charleston’s area coastlines, will be at your fingertips every day of your vacation in Hilton Head. But the last thing you should do is get so settled on Hilton Head’s beautiful beach scene that you don’t enjoy some of the other local activities. Lawton Stables is one such attraction.
Located in the Sea Pines Forest Preserve, Lawton Stables offers horseback rides on trails that traverse through untouched Lowcountry terrain filled with palmettos and moss covered live oaks. They’ve even got an animal farm!
“Visiting Lawton Stables is a great activity for kids because it provides a unique opportunity for them to get up close and personal with horses as well as alpacas, goats, pigs, chickens and other farm animals. We accommodate children of all ages and abilities by allowing everyone to visit the small animal farm at no cost,” said Haley Zimmerman, general manager of Lawton Stables.
More of a thrill seeker? ZipLine and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head is where you should “head.” Balance, swing and glide high in the sky while enjoying a bird’s eye view of the natural scenery below.
And, we can’t leave out a visit to Coligny Beach, which offers so much more than just convenient beach access. Shopping, restaurants, bathrooms, showers and even a spray play area and playground await families searching for a break from the norm.
While located in the “Lowcountry,” Hilton Head offers a beach community experience unlike any other on the South Carolina coast. There are private homes and condos to rent for longer stays, and hotels for shorter trips.
Myrtle Beach
If you are looking for a place to visit that isn’t far and that you know the whole family will enjoy, all you have to do is head up Highway 17 about 95 miles (almost two hours), to the city of Myrtle Beach. You’ve likely heard about the array of miniature golf options in the area, but that isn’t the only thing your kids will rave about.
Plan on spending an entire day enjoying the amenities at Broadway at the Beach. They’ve got shopping, they’ve got restaurants and they’ve got attractions, including Ripley’s Aquarium. Have you seen or heard of the infamous upside building? That’s Wonder Works, which offers over 100 hands-on exhibits designed to spark the mind. There’s a dinosaur park, go-kart track, a play park and more. The restaurants there include Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville, Hard Rock Café, and Joe’s Crab Shack – just to name a few.
Stroll the boardwalk along the Grand Strand in Myrtle Beach for the ultimate tourist experience. It’s got that classic beach boardwalk feel, including a SkyWheel, a number of arcades, souvenir stands and restaurants.
Looking for a quieter experience? Myrtle Beach State Park can accommodate that desire. Ann Malys Wilson, interpretive ranger at Myrtle Beach State Park, said, “Hike the nature trail and immerse yourself in one of the last undeveloped maritime forests in Horry County. The park has a small nature center that has saltwater aquariums, live reptiles and interactive natural history displays to help visitors understand the significance of the park. One of my favorite aspects of the job is that many families visit and camp at the park year after year. It's enjoyable to watch the kids grow up through the years and bittersweet when adults come in and tell me they remember coming to our programs when they were kids.”
Stay in a Myrtle Beach hotel – a number of which are beachfront. There are a variety of affordable options for families.
Greenville
Venture a little further away from the Lowcountry to the Upstate of South Carolina and spend a weekend in Greenville. About three hours northwest, Greenville’s downtown area offers enough to explore that you won’t have to get in the car again until you head home. There are 13 hotels in the downtown area alone.
The TD Saturday Market features 59 vendors offering fresh fruit, vegetables, warm bread, cinnamon rolls, cheeses and flowers. Who needs the continental breakfast when you have the Saturday Market? After a bite to eat, head over to Falls Park and spend some time in the public gardens. Check out the scenic overlooks, nature trails, picnic areas and the iconic Liberty Bridge, which is suspended over the Reedy River with a view of the falls below. The Greenville Zoo is nearby in Cleveland Park, which features multiple playgrounds, tennis and volleyball courts. There is even a fitness trail. If you are looking for a longer trail to bike ride, the 22-mile Swamp Rabbit Trail connects to both of these parks as well.
Main Street provides a scavenger hunt for kids inspired by the book, Goodnight Moon. “Mice on Main” is a game for children to play as their parents explore the area. Nine bronze mice are hidden between the Hyatt Regency and Westin Poinsett Hotels.
While in downtown Greenville it is also important to visit The Children’s Museum of the Upstate. If you do drive out of town a bit, McPherson Park features a playground and miniature golf. There’s an aviation-themed playground at Runway Park, located by the Greenville Downtown Airport.
“Summer is a great time to visit Greenville. Walkable, bikeable, shoppable and explorable, Greenville is a kid-friendly city that caters to fun-loving families on the go,” Director of the Greenville Department of Communications and Neighborhood Relations, Beth Brotherton said.
No need to go far for a fun vacation your whole family will always remember. We’ve got it all right here in South Carolina!
Day Trip Ideas Within a Short Drive of Charleston
- Congaree National Park near Columbia. Then head to Columbia and visit the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden or the EdVenture Children’s Museum.
- Givhans Ferry State Park in Ridgeville and Bee City in Cottageville.
- Edisto Island Serpentarium and the Edisto Beach State Park.
- Caw Caw Interpretive Center in Ravenel and Stono River County Park on John’s Island.
