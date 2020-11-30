Rockstar Virtual Schooling Camp

Now Enrolling! Camp runs from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. With all the uncertainty of what school is going to look like, we have decided to extend our day camp into the school year. No more worrying about monitoring Virtual Learning
and Working. Children will have to be registered in blended or fully online learning with a state school. Staff will ensure students attend virtual lessons and complete assignments. There’s an added bonus of having a fitness
or tumble class daily in our 10,000 SQFT facility. We have options for monthly, weekly or daily attendance. More info please call 843-996-644 or email info@rockstarchs.com for more information.
1270 Drop Off Dr., Summerville www.deltaforcechs.com 843-996-6449