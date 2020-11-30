You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos with Santa at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

  • Updated
Photos with Santa at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
Jeff Nass

Capture the magic of the holidays and take photos with Santa Claus at The North Pole at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre on Saturdays: Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12, Dec. 19 from 11am to 7pm. Guests are invited to take their own photos

for a $15 donation to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. Only 1 ticket/time slot per family needed. Appointments are MANDATORY; no walk ups permitted. Face masks are required while in the North Pole {except for when taking photos}. Every child will receive a free chocolate pop from Sweet Julep’s!

1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

https://bit.ly/MPTCPhotoswithSanta2020