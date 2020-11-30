Nights of a Thousand Candles 2020 See Brookgreen Gardens come to life amid the soft glow of more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and countless sparkling lights. From 4-9 p.m., walk the garden pathways with a warm cup of cocoa or wine, hear the sounds of holiday music, carolers singing, and celebrate the season with family and friends! Also enjoy Bruce Munro’s Field of Light adjacent to Nights of a Thousand Candles — two experiences for one ticket! All tickets must be purchased in advance. Nov. 27-29; Dec. 2-6, 9-13, 16-20 and 26-31. 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet 843-235-6000 Brookgreen.org/1000candles