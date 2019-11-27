Sunday Dec. 1
Tea with Santa
What: Don’t miss this special holiday tea with Santa Claus at Camellias, each Sunday in December leading up to Christmas Day.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22
Where: 404 King St., Charleston
Price: $72, $56 for kids
More info: hotelbennett.com
30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights in James Island
What: The Holiday Festival of Lights is open every evening, rain or shine. Millions of families have toured the Holiday Festival of Lights, which is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission at James Island County Park. The holiday hot spot has earned many awards and mentions throughout the country, and was named a 2018 Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society.
When: Through Dec. 31, The festival opens at 5:30 p.m. nightly and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: 1-15 guests: $20 per vehicle, $15 per vehicle Monday-Thursday with donation of a canned food item or dog/cat food to benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank.
More info: holidayfestivaloflights.com
Lights of Magnolia
What: Chinese lanterns will glow for four months at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, illuminating America's oldest garden at night for the first time in its history. Magnolia Plantation and Gardens has partnered with the Zigong Lantern Group in China to present "Lights of Magnolia: Reflections of a Cultural Exchange." The lantern festival will feature custom-designed installations of large-scale thematically unified lanterns, a fusion of historic Chinese cultural symbols and images that represent the flora and fauna of Magnolia.
When: Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30-9:30 p.m., through March 15
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Check website for details
More info: lightsofmagnolia.com
'It's Christmas, Babe!'
What: A big city department store runs wild with holiday "moddness." With music from The Animals to Dusty Springfield, comes a delightful new 1960s comedy from the creators of the sellout “I Got You Babe.” A menu of champagne cocktails, wine, craft beers, sodas and savory snacks are available.
When: Tues 7 p.m., Thur-Sat 8 p.m.
Where: 34 West Theater, 200 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $35
More info: 34west.org
The Sound of Charleston: Special Holiday Edition
What: In this very special holiday edition, you will hear music from gospel to Gershwin, music of the Civil War, jazz and light classics. Holiday musical selections are included and light refreshments are served after each performance. The concerts are at historic Circular Congregational Church, festively decorated for Christmas, and feature some of Charleston's finest musical artists, including Mayor John Tecklenburg, Ann Caldwell, Carl Bright & Family, Shanelle Woods and more.
When: Dec. 1-Dec. 30
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Check website for details
More info: soundofcharleston.com
'We Three Thieves'
What: Who among us hasn't had our best-laid holiday plans go awry? We travel moor and mountain to make merry, but then the cookies burn, the cat knocks over the tree and some chump steals the jewel we stole first. What's a hardworking criminal got to do to give his family a decent Christmas in this town? Get a job?! Volunteer audience members join a hoity-toity holiday party, playing cops and robbers, sheiks and mobsters, creme de la creme and crooked politicians, twisted tree-huggers and lots of others.
When: Runs through New Year's. Check website for details
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., Charleston
Price: $24, children $15
More info: charlestonmysteries.com
Belmond Charleston Place Holiday Train
What: The holiday train is one of Belmond Charleston Place’s most memorable traditions. Since 2001, this fully operational replica has been traversing the hotel’s grand lobby every holiday season. Visitors will marvel at the train’s intricate design as it travels across more than 300 feet of track.
When: Dec. 1-Dec. 31
Where: Belmond Charleston Place Hotel, 205 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: belmond.com
Goose Creek Light Display
What: Kickoff the holiday season in Goose Creek while we light the displays around the lake. Enjoy holiday musical entertainment from local groups, visits with Santa, crafts, cookies and cocoa, marshmallow roasting and a hayride to see the light displays. Admission, parking and activities are free.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goose Creek Municipal Center, 519 N Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Price: Free
More info: cityofgoosecreek.com
Monday, Dec. 2
'White Christmas' A Terrace Tradition!
What: A Terrace tradition, the ninth annual holiday screening. Come see White Christmas, the 1956 classic, on the big screen. Fully digitally restored. Come dressed in your best Ugly Christmas Sweater.
When: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $11
More info: terracetheater.com
Wednesday, Dec. 4
'Elf The Musical'
What: Based on the beloved and hilarious 2003 Will Ferrell film, "Elf The Musical" tells the story of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Raised as an elf and unaware that he is actually a human, Buddy realizes he is different when he grows up to tower over the other elves and finds that he is a disastrous toy-maker. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his true identity.
When: Dec. 4-Dec. 22
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: Adults $34-$71, students (ages 3-25), $29-$71, Age suitability: Ages 13 and up
More info: charlestonstage.com
Holiday Workshop
What: Deck the halls at the Charleston Museum with our annual Holiday Workshop. Children can sip on hot chocolate and eat cookies as they decorate the little Heyward-Washington house in the KidStory exhibit. Create ornaments and decorations to take home and to adorn the exhibit. The decorations done by the children will be on view the month of December.
When: 3:30-5 p.m.
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: This event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. To make a reservation for the event, please call 722-2996 ext. 264 or register online.
More info: charlestonmuseum.org
Light the Lake
What: Bring the entire family and enjoy holiday cookie decorating with Publix, a festive photo booth and letters to Santa station. Don’t forget to wear your best (or worst!) Christmas sweater for the ugly sweater contest. Plus, the Charleston Model Yacht Club will have model boats sailing on Colonial Lake. Everyone is invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy to fill Santa’s carriage with donations for Toys for Tots. The evening is topped off with the lighting of the tree in the center of Colonial Lake by Mayor John Tecklenburg and a performance by the Meeting Street Watoto Charleston Ensemble.
When: 5-7:30 p.m.
Where: Colonial Lake, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More info: charlestonparksconservancy.org/event/light-the-lake
Thursday, Dec. 5
Christmas on the Battery
What: Theatrical performances complement a candlelight tour of the Edmondston-Alston House. Adorned in period costumes, performers reflect on past Christmas events that not only touched the lives of the Edmondston and Alston families, but also the city of Charleston.
When: Check website for details
Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 E. Battery, Charleston
Price: Tickets are $25 in advance. Middleton Place Foundation Members receive $5 off. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $30.
More info: edmondstonalston.org
Daniel Island Night Market Christmas Tree Lighting
What: Don’t miss the Daniel Island Tree Lighting. Activities include a jazz band playing all your favorite holiday music, Christmas carolers, fire juggling elves, games and activities, food trucks and holiday shopping vendors.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
Price: Free
More info: danielisland.com/event/2019-daniel-island-holiday-tree-lighting-event
Old Village Holiday StreetFest
What: Come one, come all! Join us for some old fashioned holiday fun. Enjoy local artisans, delicious food trucks, a live band and, of course, Santa. Bring the family and get into the spirit.
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Ooh! Events and Out Of Hand, 113 Pitt St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More info: facebook.com/events/577142813026479/
Charlton Singleton’s Holiday Special
What: The Charleston Music Hall and Charlton Singleton are excited to announce Charlton Singleton’s Holiday Spectacular. Since 2016 Charlton Singleton and Friends have presented concert after concert to sold out audiences. Their musicianship and showmanship has left concert-goers begging for more. Now, they will be showcasing their talents during this Holiday Season by presenting “Your Favorite Holiday Concert.” From “Santa Baby” to “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” “Jingle Bells” to “This Christmas” and artists from Michael Buble to Eartha Kitt, Nat King Cole to Mariah Carey and Donny Hathaway, there is a song and festive mood for all.
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More info: charlestonmusichall.com
Friday, Dec. 6
Town Market on James Island Christmas Market and Movie
What: Don’t miss the annual Christmas market at the Town Market on James Island Christmas Market and Movie. Free movie on the big screen. Food trucks, sweet treats, vendors, bouncy castle, vendor workshops, free film on the big screen outside, Christmas fun and so much more. Watch our social media pages for updates. Free admission, free parking, free movie.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Town Market on James Island, 1122 Dills Bluff Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More info: jamesislandsc.us
Saturday, Dec. 7
Deck the Hall Oyster Roast at Drayton Hall
What: The oyster roast includes oysters with all the fixings, chili, beer, wine and live music on the most beautiful historic landscape in Charleston. VIP guests will enjoy a fun and fabulous evening of tasting and sampling in the McDaniel Pavilion at Drayton Hall. Tickets make the perfect Charleston gift for friends in Charleston or who love to travel.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $65 non-member, $55 member, $125 VIP
More info: draytonhall.org
Holiday Extravaganza presented by the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry
What: From America to Scandinavia to China, people celebrate holidays with special rituals and festivities. We invite children and families into the museum to take a "holiday tour" of traditions happening throughout the year, particularly during the month of December. Each exhibit will feature a local group and will include decor and hands-on activities specific to their holiday celebration. For example, one exhibit might feature a Gullah storyteller, while others might focus on Hanukkah, the Chinese New Year, Christmas and more.
When: 9-11 a.m.
Where: Children's Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: explorecml.org
Lowcountry Hoedown
What: It's that time once again to suit up in your finest plaid and cowboy boots, for the 6th annual Lowcountry Hoedown. Dubbed a "Celebration of Southern Fare & Libations ... Set to a Fiddle,” an impressive line-up of food, distilleries, breweries and bands will be on-site serving up the best of the South. Of course, no Hoedown is complete without dancing, so plan to get down to the funky rhythms of two bluegrass bands to be announced soon.
When: 7-11 p.m.
Where: Charleston Waterfront Port Authority, 196 Concord St., Charleston
Price: $47.70 for admission, $79.50 VIP
More info: event.gives/hoedown2019
Santa Claus at the Gibbes Museum of Art
What: We’re making a list, and checking it twice. Save the date as we plan for Santa's arrival. The Gibbes will be adorned in Christmas lights and a tree and is the perfect back drop for pictures with Santa.
When: 1-5 p.m.
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: This event is free for members and included in admission price for non-members.
More info: gibbesmuseum.org
20th annual Holiday Market & Craft Show
What: The Holiday Market & Craft Show combines all the goodies from our traditional food market such as locally grown fresh produce, baked goods, hot food and homemade preserves with handcrafted gifts created by local artisans. Come see this year’s wonderful assortment of Christmas ornaments, glass work, whimsical crafts and a wide variety of original art by locally recognized potters, artists, craftsmen and photographers.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Mount Pleasant Farmers Market at Moultrie Middle School
Price: Free
More info: experiencemountpleasant.com
29th annual Reindeer Run
What: The Reindeer Run is a family-oriented, pet-friendly 5K run/walk through the lower peninsula of downtown Charleston. The funds generated from the Reindeer Run are helping the campaign to build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital that is set to open its doors in 2019. Proceeds from the Reindeer Run are split between the campaign for the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and the Charitable Society of Charleston.
When: 9-12 p.m.
Where: Check website for details
Price: $35, children ages 5-16 $25
More info: runsignup.com/Race/SC/Charleston/28thAnnualReindeerRun
Tanger Family Winter Festival
What: Celebrate the jolly season with festive fun for the whole family at Tanger Outlets. Meet everyone's winter favorites, Santa and his friends from Disney's "Frozen," Elsa, Anna and Kristoff (1-3 p.m.) plus Charleston Animal Society's PUP-up Shop (with pet adoptions, gifts and pet photos), story time, ornament making, holiday karaoke and, of course, our famous, falling snow.
When: Noon-8 p.m.
Where: Tanger Outlets, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More info: tangeroutlet.com/charleston
Christmas Festival & Parade
What: Let’s celebrate the season with live musical entertainment, kid's activities, a marshmallow roasting pit, hay rides, artist market, petting zoo, visits with Santa Claus, a parade, festive food and thousands of twinkling lights. Festivities kick off at the intersection of Mixson Avenue and East Montague Avenue, going around Park Circle, then heading back down East Montague Avenue towards the start.
When: 4-8 p.m.
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Place E., North Charleston
Price: Free
More info: northcharleston.org
'The Nutcracker'
What: Dance Conservatory of Charleston presents "The Nutcracker." With a cast of more than 140 student dancers, the show features children’s division dancers as Little Gingerbread as well as pre-professional students in the principal roles of Sugar Plum and Snow Queen. The show includes New York City Ballet principal dancer Adrian Danchig-Waring as Snow King and Cavalier in this year’s performances. Don’t miss this timeless holiday classic sure to delight audiences of all ages.
When: 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More info: charlestonmusichall.com
Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival
What: Head down to Front Beach on Isle of Palms and help bring in the holiday season island style. This free event will have live music, carnival rides, food and craft vendors and even a visit from Santa Claus. Free entertainment includes carnival rides, jump castles, mechanical bull, face painting, balloon artist, photo booth and more.
When: 2-7 p.m.
Where: Front Beach, Isle of Palms
Price: Free
More info: iop.net/holiday-street-festival
Christmas Made in the South
What: Can a show be more than just a place to shop? Absolutely! Christmas Made in the South not only features hundreds of artists and craftsmen but it offers an experience for the entire family, a place to create traditions. Meet and speak with all of the talented artists and craftsmen, each with a unique story to tell. We love bringing arts and crafts to you.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Exchange Park, Ladson
Price: Check website for details
More info: madeinthesouthshows.com
Sunday, Dec. 8
'It's a Wonderful Life Spectacular!'
What: With rave reviews in NYC, and hailed as one of the most celebrated teams in the Lowcountry, Charleston song-and-dance sisters Gracie & Lacy are home for Christmas with a spectacular new show. If you're a fan of "It's A Wonderful Life," don't spend the season in Pottersville, come experience all of your beloved holiday hits and stories saluting the classic film! See the iconic Charleston dance and be the first live audience to hear Gracie & Lacy's new original single, "It's A Wonderful Life," all while helping the angel Clarence get his wings.
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., Charleston
Price: $30, kids 12 and younger $15
More info: gracieandlacy.com
Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade
What: Brilliantly lit floats and community groups will march up West Coleman Boulevard as the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade sets sail to the delight of thousands of residents and visitors.
When: The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a spectacular Pyrotechnico fireworks show, immediately followed by the start of the parade at Mill St. traveling south and ending at the intersection of West Coleman Boulevard and Patriots Point Road.
Where: Coleman Boulevard
Price: Free
More info: experiencemountpleasant.com/events/christmas-light-parade/
Thursday, Dec. 12
Grand Illumination
What: Join actors in period costume as they take you back to the Christmas of 1782. This lively event celebrates the return of Arthur Middleton from Philadelphia, the end of the Revolutionary War in the South and the departure from Charleston of the British troops. Guests will feast on early American cuisine and specialty cocktails from the Colonial period in the Pavilion following the presentation. Torch-lit gardens, warm fires, dramatic scenes and presentations and a traditional family-style meal will make Grand Illumination a memorable part of your holiday season.
When: 6-8 p.m., Dec. 12, Dec. 13 and Dec. 14
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$69
More info: middletonplace.org
Friday, Dec. 13
Charleston Christmas Special
What: Long-time producers and performers Brad and Jennifer Moranz have created a brand-new holiday spectacular at the Charleston Music Hall. Some of the country's most talented singers, dancers and musicians will perform 11 shows.
When: Dec. 13-Dec. 22
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $40
More info: bradandjennifermoranz.com
Saturday, Dec. 14
36th annual Spirituals Concerts
What: For the 36th consecutive year, Drayton Hall presents African-American spiritual music in concert with two memorable performances by Ann Caldwell & The Magnolia Singers. Taking place in the atmospheric raised English basement, these concerts are a rare opportunity to experience music that could have been heard centuries ago in the surrounding fields and praise houses.
When: Guests can enjoy a light reception from 3-4 p.m. followed by concerts from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15
Where: Drayton Hall, 4480 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Nonmember $65, member $55
More info: draytonhall.org
'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'
What: When the Herdmans, the worst kids in town, somehow wrangle the leading roles in the local Christmas Pageant, it seems everything that is sacred will be lost. Yet, through this motley crew of rough and tumble kids, the true meaning of Christmas is movingly rediscovered. Adapted from Barbara Robinson's widely acclaimed contemporary Christmas classic, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" continues to delight kids and their families year after year.
When: 10 a.m., Dec. 14 and Dec. 21
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: $31
More info: charlestonstage.com
The Ten Tenors
What: The Ten Tenors are bringing back their highly acclaimed show, "Home for the Holidays," after numerous hugely successful tours of the U.S. This time the ensemble will focus on spreading the cheer at venues primarily along the East Coast, where they'll perform a lively mix of holiday favorites featuring including "Feliz Navidad," "O Holy Night," "Winter Wonderland" and even "Bohemian Rhapsody," all featuring the signature 10-part harmonies and smooth choreography.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun, Charleston
Price: $26-$86
More info: gaillardcenter.org
Holiday Cheers on the Pier
What: Come out and enjoy scenic views of the Holiday Parade of Boats in the Charleston Harbor while dancing to live music. Beer, wine, soda and water will be available for purchase inside the event. Food, snacks and beverages are available for purchase in the gift shop. Photo ID required to purchase alcohol. Outside alcohol, beverages and coolers are strictly prohibited. Pre-registration not required. No rain date scheduled.
When: 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More info: ccprc.com/3286/Cheers-on-the-Pier
Lights on the Harbor: A Boat Parade Viewing Party
What: Join Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum for Lights on the Harbor, a Charleston Holiday Boat Parade viewing party aboard the USS Yorktown. Your ticket includes live holiday music, hot cocoa, the best views of the Charleston Harbor and a visit from Santa himself!
When: 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: The $20 ticket includes admission to our flight deck holiday party.
More info: patriotspoint.org
Sunday, Dec. 15
Salon Series: A Classical Christmas
What: Spend a delightful Sunday afternoon enjoying a performance of holiday music for string quartet and harmonium in the historic setting of South Carolina Society Hall. The hour-long program concludes with a light post-concert reception featuring a specially crafted punch, tea sandwiches and holiday cookies.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $40-$50
More info: chambermusiccharleston.org/event/salon-series-2/
Wednesday, Dec. 18
'A Christmas Carol'
What: This celebrated Charles Jones adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" from Nebraska Theatre Caravan is rich with thrilling ensemble music, alive with color and movement, and is created to tell this great and enduring tale in a manner that people of all ages will enjoy. Woven throughout this classic tale are new arrangements and moving renditions of holiday songs such as "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Wassail Wassail,” “Away in a Manger” and many more. Featuring a cast of 23 performers, live musicians and Broadway-style scenery and costumes, audiences cherish this sumptuous holiday classic.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: $16-$65
More info: gaillardcenter.org
Friday, Dec. 20
Holiday Pops
What: Experience one of Charleston’s all-time favorite traditions. Yuriy Bekker leads the Charleston Symphony Orchestra in a festive mix of symphonic and popular music that will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit. This annual sell-out event features multiple guest artists, including a very famous resident of the North Pole. Don’t worry, cookies and milk not required.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: $27-$123
More info: charlestonsymphony.org
Saturday, Dec. 21
Breakfast with Santa
What: Head to Palmetto Hall to enjoy a delicious breakfast with Santa Claus. Kids can't resist the combination of Rudolph's pancake buffet with its loads of sweet-tooth toppings and hot chocolate. Once the whole family is rubbing their bellies, make sure to get a picture with Santa.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Wild Dunes Resort, Palmetto Hall
Price: $25, $12 for children, $20 drink package available
More info: destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes/events/breakfast-with-santa
Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker'
What: This Christmas give your family the gift of Moscow Ballet's Gift of Christmas "Great Russian Nutcracker" tour. Step into a simpler time filled with sweet dreams and Christmas magic. With world-class artists, more than 200 dazzling costumes, stunning sets, towering puppets and soaring birds, don't miss your chance to ring in the holidays with this acclaimed Christmas extravaganza. Celebrate the cherished holiday tradition and relive the dream with Tchaikovsky's timeless score.
When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $29-$99
More info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
December Charleston Night Bazaar
What: The night bazaar takes place every third Saturday. Local artisans and crafters feature vintage, jewelry, soaps, candles, mixed media and more. Food and libations by Edmund's Oast Brewing Company, the Workshop and Merrows Garden Wine Bar.
When: 4-9 p.m.
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: edmundsoast.com
Monday, Dec. 23
Full STEAM Ahead: Snow Science
What: We don’t see snow very often here in Charleston, so let’s make some in the lab. Use chemistry to create crystals and engineer a Christmas tree with cups. Full STEAM Ahead is a hands-on workshop series featuring the components of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
When: 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Reservations required. $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members.
More info: charlestonmuseum.org
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Fun Run
What: Whether you're kicking off your New Year's resolution or working off those holiday food-fests, come out to the beach on New Year's Eve morning and break a sweat. Join us for a 5K fun run and walk. Prizes will be awarded for the top male and female finisher.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Dunes Resort beachfront, Isle of Palms
Price: $25 per person (includes T-shirt)
More info: destinationhotels.com
Noon Year’s Eve
What: We’ll celebrate the start of 2020 with sparkling art projects and a glitzy countdown and ball drop at noon! This year, don’t miss your chance to ring in the “noon” year and play.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: 25 Ann St., Charleston
Price: This event is included with CML membership or admission. No pre-registration is required.
More info: explorecml.org