Sunday Dec. 1

Tea with Santa

What: Don’t miss this special holiday tea with Santa Claus at Camellias, each Sunday in December leading up to Christmas Day.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22

Where: 404 King St., Charleston

Price: $72, $56 for kids 

More info: hotelbennett.com

30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights in James Island

What: The Holiday Festival of Lights is open every evening, rain or shine. Millions of families have toured the Holiday Festival of Lights, which is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission at James Island County Park. The holiday hot spot has earned many awards and mentions throughout the country, and was named a 2018 Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society. 

When: Through Dec. 31, The festival opens at 5:30 p.m. nightly and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Price: 1-15 guests: $20 per vehicle, $15 per vehicle Monday-Thursday with donation of a canned food item or dog/cat food to benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank.

More info: holidayfestivaloflights.com

Lights of Magnolia

What: Chinese lanterns will glow for four months at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, illuminating America's oldest garden at night for the first time in its history. Magnolia Plantation and Gardens has partnered with the Zigong Lantern Group in China to present "Lights of Magnolia: Reflections of a Cultural Exchange." The lantern festival will feature custom-designed installations of large-scale thematically unified lanterns, a fusion of historic Chinese cultural symbols and images that represent the flora and fauna of Magnolia. 

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30-9:30 p.m., through March 15

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Check website for details 

More info: lightsofmagnolia.com

'It's Christmas, Babe!'

What: A big city department store runs wild with holiday "moddness." With music from The Animals to Dusty Springfield, comes a delightful new 1960s comedy from the creators of the sellout “I Got You Babe.” A menu of champagne cocktails, wine, craft beers, sodas and savory snacks are available.

When: Tues 7 p.m., Thur-Sat 8 p.m.

Where: 34 West Theater, 200 Meeting St., Charleston 

Price: $35

More info: 34west.org

The Sound of Charleston: Special Holiday Edition

What: In this very special holiday edition, you will hear music from gospel to Gershwin, music of the Civil War, jazz and light classics. Holiday musical selections are included and light refreshments are served after each performance. The concerts are at historic Circular Congregational Church, festively decorated for Christmas, and feature some of Charleston's finest musical artists, including Mayor John Tecklenburg, Ann Caldwell, Carl Bright & Family, Shanelle Woods and more.

When: Dec. 1-Dec. 30

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., Charleston 

Price: Check website for details 

More info: soundofcharleston.com

'We Three Thieves'

What: Who among us hasn't had our best-laid holiday plans go awry? We travel moor and mountain to make merry, but then the cookies burn, the cat knocks over the tree and some chump steals the jewel we stole first. What's a hardworking criminal got to do to give his family a decent Christmas in this town? Get a job?! Volunteer audience members join a hoity-toity holiday party, playing cops and robbers, sheiks and mobsters, creme de la creme and crooked politicians, twisted tree-huggers and lots of others.  

When: Runs through New Year's. Check website for details 

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., Charleston 

Price: $24, children $15

More info: charlestonmysteries.com

Belmond Charleston Place Holiday Train

What: The holiday train is one of Belmond Charleston Place’s most memorable traditions. Since 2001, this fully operational replica has been traversing the hotel’s grand lobby every holiday season. Visitors will marvel at the train’s intricate design as it travels across more than 300 feet of track. 

When: Dec. 1-Dec. 31

Where: Belmond Charleston Place Hotel, 205 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: Free

More info: belmond.com

Goose Creek Light Display

What: Kickoff the holiday season in Goose Creek while we light the displays around the lake. Enjoy holiday musical entertainment from local groups, visits with Santa, crafts, cookies and cocoa, marshmallow roasting and a hayride to see the light displays. Admission, parking and activities are free.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Goose Creek Municipal Center, 519 N Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

Price: Free

More info: cityofgoosecreek.com

Monday, Dec. 2

'White Christmas' A Terrace Tradition!

What: A Terrace tradition, the ninth annual holiday screening. Come see White Christmas, the 1956 classic, on the big screen. Fully digitally restored. Come dressed in your best Ugly Christmas Sweater.

When: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $11

More info: terracetheater.com

Wednesday, Dec. 4

'Elf The Musical'

What: Based on the beloved and hilarious 2003 Will Ferrell film, "Elf The Musical" tells the story of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Raised as an elf and unaware that he is actually a human, Buddy realizes he is different when he grows up to tower over the other elves and finds that he is a disastrous toy-maker. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his true identity. 

When: Dec. 4-Dec. 22

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston

Price: Adults $34-$71, students (ages 3-25), $29-$71, Age suitability: Ages 13 and up

More info: charlestonstage.com

Holiday Workshop

What: Deck the halls at the Charleston Museum with our annual Holiday Workshop. Children can sip on hot chocolate and eat cookies as they decorate the little Heyward-Washington house in the KidStory exhibit. Create ornaments and decorations to take home and to adorn the exhibit. The decorations done by the children will be on view the month of December. 

When: 3:30-5 p.m.

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: This event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. To make a reservation for the event, please call 722-2996 ext. 264 or register online.

More info: charlestonmuseum.org

Light the Lake

What: Bring the entire family and enjoy holiday cookie decorating with Publix, a festive photo booth and letters to Santa station. Don’t forget to wear your best (or worst!) Christmas sweater for the ugly sweater contest. Plus, the Charleston Model Yacht Club will have model boats sailing on Colonial Lake. Everyone is invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy to fill Santa’s carriage with donations for Toys for Tots. The evening is topped off with the lighting of the tree in the center of Colonial Lake by Mayor John Tecklenburg and a performance by the Meeting Street Watoto Charleston Ensemble. 

When: 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: Colonial Lake, downtown Charleston 

Price: Free

More info: charlestonparksconservancy.org/event/light-the-lake

Thursday, Dec. 5

Christmas on the Battery

What: Theatrical performances complement a candlelight tour of the Edmondston-Alston House. Adorned in period costumes, performers reflect on past Christmas events that not only touched the lives of the Edmondston and Alston families, but also the city of Charleston. 

When: Check website for details

Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 E. Battery, Charleston

Price: Tickets are $25 in advance. Middleton Place Foundation Members receive $5 off. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $30.

More info: edmondstonalston.org

Daniel Island Night Market Christmas Tree Lighting

What: Don’t miss the Daniel Island Tree Lighting. Activities include a jazz band playing all your favorite holiday music, Christmas carolers, fire juggling elves, games and activities, food trucks and holiday shopping vendors.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

Price: Free

More info: danielisland.com/event/2019-daniel-island-holiday-tree-lighting-event

Old Village Holiday StreetFest

What: Come one, come all! Join us for some old fashioned holiday fun. Enjoy local artisans, delicious food trucks, a live band and, of course, Santa. Bring the family and get into the spirit. 

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Ooh! Events and Out Of Hand, 113 Pitt St., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More info: facebook.com/events/577142813026479/

Charlton Singleton’s Holiday Special

What: The Charleston Music Hall and Charlton Singleton are excited to announce Charlton Singleton’s Holiday Spectacular. Since 2016 Charlton Singleton and Friends have presented concert after concert to sold out audiences. Their musicianship and showmanship has left concert-goers begging for more. Now, they will be showcasing their talents during this Holiday Season by presenting “Your Favorite Holiday Concert.” From “Santa Baby” to “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” “Jingle Bells” to “This Christmas” and artists from Michael Buble to Eartha Kitt, Nat King Cole to Mariah Carey and Donny Hathaway, there is a song and festive mood for all.

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More info: charlestonmusichall.com

Friday, Dec. 6

Town Market on James Island Christmas Market and Movie

What: Don’t miss the annual Christmas market at the Town Market on James Island Christmas Market and Movie. Free movie on the big screen. Food trucks, sweet treats, vendors, bouncy castle, vendor workshops, free film on the big screen outside, Christmas fun and so much more. Watch our social media pages for updates. Free admission, free parking, free movie.

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Town Market on James Island, 1122 Dills Bluff Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More info: jamesislandsc.us

Saturday, Dec. 7

Deck the Hall Oyster Roast at Drayton Hall

What: The oyster roast includes oysters with all the fixings, chili, beer, wine and live music on the most beautiful historic landscape in Charleston. VIP guests will enjoy a fun and fabulous evening of tasting and sampling in the McDaniel Pavilion at Drayton Hall. Tickets make the perfect Charleston gift for friends in Charleston or who love to travel.

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $65 non-member, $55 member, $125 VIP 

More info: draytonhall.org

Holiday Extravaganza presented by the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry

What: From America to Scandinavia to China, people celebrate holidays with special rituals and festivities. We invite children and families into the museum to take a "holiday tour" of traditions happening throughout the year, particularly during the month of December. Each exhibit will feature a local group and will include decor and hands-on activities specific to their holiday celebration. For example, one exhibit might feature a Gullah storyteller, while others might focus on Hanukkah, the Chinese New Year, Christmas and more.

When: 9-11 a.m.

Where: Children's Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., Charleston

Price: Free

More info: explorecml.org

Lowcountry Hoedown

What: It's that time once again to suit up in your finest plaid and cowboy boots, for the 6th annual Lowcountry Hoedown. Dubbed a "Celebration of Southern Fare & Libations ... Set to a Fiddle,” an impressive line-up of food, distilleries, breweries and bands will be on-site serving up the best of the South. Of course, no Hoedown is complete without dancing, so plan to get down to the funky rhythms of two bluegrass bands to be announced soon. 

When: 7-11 p.m.

Where: Charleston Waterfront Port Authority, 196 Concord St., Charleston

Price: $47.70 for admission, $79.50 VIP

More info: event.gives/hoedown2019

Santa Claus at the Gibbes Museum of Art

What: We’re making a list, and checking it twice. Save the date as we plan for Santa's arrival. The Gibbes will be adorned in Christmas lights and a tree and is the perfect back drop for pictures with Santa.

When: 1-5 p.m. 

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: This event is free for members and included in admission price for non-members.

More info: gibbesmuseum.org

20th annual Holiday Market & Craft Show

What: The Holiday Market & Craft Show combines all the goodies from our traditional food market such as locally grown fresh produce, baked goods, hot food and homemade preserves with handcrafted gifts created by local artisans. Come see this year’s wonderful assortment of Christmas ornaments, glass work, whimsical crafts and a wide variety of original art by locally recognized potters, artists, craftsmen and photographers. 

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Mount Pleasant Farmers Market at Moultrie Middle School 

Price: Free

More info: experiencemountpleasant.com

29th annual Reindeer Run

What: The Reindeer Run is a family-oriented, pet-friendly 5K run/walk through the lower peninsula of downtown Charleston. The funds generated from the Reindeer Run are helping the campaign to build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital that is set to open its doors in 2019. Proceeds from the Reindeer Run are split between the campaign for the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and the Charitable Society of Charleston. 

When: 9-12 p.m.

Where: Check website for details 

Price: $35, children ages 5-16 $25

More info: runsignup.com/Race/SC/Charleston/28thAnnualReindeerRun

Tanger Family Winter Festival

What: Celebrate the jolly season with festive fun for the whole family at Tanger Outlets. Meet everyone's winter favorites, Santa and his friends from Disney's "Frozen," Elsa, Anna and Kristoff (1-3 p.m.) plus Charleston Animal Society's PUP-up Shop (with pet adoptions, gifts and pet photos), story time, ornament making, holiday karaoke and, of course, our famous, falling snow.

When: Noon-8 p.m.

Where: Tanger Outlets, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More info: tangeroutlet.com/charleston

Christmas Festival & Parade

What: Let’s celebrate the season with live musical entertainment, kid's activities, a marshmallow roasting pit, hay rides, artist market, petting zoo, visits with Santa Claus, a parade, festive food and thousands of twinkling lights. Festivities kick off at the intersection of Mixson Avenue and East Montague Avenue, going around Park Circle, then heading back down East Montague Avenue towards the start. 

When: 4-8 p.m.

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Place E., North Charleston

Price: Free

More info: northcharleston.org

'The Nutcracker'

What: Dance Conservatory of Charleston presents "The Nutcracker." With a cast of more than 140 student dancers, the show features children’s division dancers as Little Gingerbread as well as pre-professional students in the principal roles of Sugar Plum and Snow Queen. The show includes New York City Ballet principal dancer Adrian Danchig-Waring as Snow King and Cavalier in this year’s performances. Don’t miss this timeless holiday classic sure to delight audiences of all ages.

When: 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More info: charlestonmusichall.com

Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival

What: Head down to Front Beach on Isle of Palms and help bring in the holiday season island style. This free event will have live music, carnival rides, food and craft vendors and even a visit from Santa Claus. Free entertainment includes carnival rides, jump castles, mechanical bull, face painting, balloon artist, photo booth and more.

When: 2-7 p.m.

Where: Front Beach, Isle of Palms 

Price: Free

More info: iop.net/holiday-street-festival

Christmas Made in the South

What: Can a show be more than just a place to shop? Absolutely! Christmas Made in the South not only features hundreds of artists and craftsmen but it offers an experience for the entire family, a place to create traditions. Meet and speak with all of the talented artists and craftsmen, each with a unique story to tell. We love bringing arts and crafts to you.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Exchange Park, Ladson

Price: Check website for details 

More info: madeinthesouthshows.com

Sunday, Dec. 8

'It's a Wonderful Life Spectacular!'

What: With rave reviews in NYC, and hailed as one of the most celebrated teams in the Lowcountry, Charleston song-and-dance sisters Gracie & Lacy are home for Christmas with a spectacular new show. If you're a fan of "It's A Wonderful Life," don't spend the season in Pottersville, come experience all of your beloved holiday hits and stories saluting the classic film! See the iconic Charleston dance and be the first live audience to hear Gracie & Lacy's new original single, "It's A Wonderful Life," all while helping the angel Clarence get his wings.

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. 

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., Charleston

Price: $30, kids 12 and younger $15

More info: gracieandlacy.com

Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade

What: Brilliantly lit floats and community groups will march up West Coleman Boulevard as the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade sets sail to the delight of thousands of residents and visitors.

When: The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a spectacular Pyrotechnico fireworks show, immediately followed by the start of the parade at Mill St. traveling south and ending at the intersection of West Coleman Boulevard and Patriots Point Road.

Where: Coleman Boulevard

Price: Free

More info: experiencemountpleasant.com/events/christmas-light-parade/

Thursday, Dec. 12

Grand Illumination

What: Join actors in period costume as they take you back to the Christmas of 1782. This lively event celebrates the return of Arthur Middleton from Philadelphia, the end of the Revolutionary War in the South and the departure from Charleston of the British troops. Guests will feast on early American cuisine and specialty cocktails from the Colonial period in the Pavilion following the presentation. Torch-lit gardens, warm fires, dramatic scenes and presentations and a traditional family-style meal will make Grand Illumination a memorable part of your holiday season.

When: 6-8 p.m., Dec. 12, Dec. 13 and Dec. 14

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $25-$69

More info: middletonplace.org

Friday, Dec. 13

Charleston Christmas Special

What: Long-time producers and performers Brad and Jennifer Moranz have created a brand-new holiday spectacular at the Charleston Music Hall. Some of the country's most talented singers, dancers and musicians will perform 11 shows. 

When: Dec. 13-Dec. 22

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston

Price: $40

More info: bradandjennifermoranz.com

Saturday, Dec. 14

36th annual Spirituals Concerts

What: For the 36th consecutive year, Drayton Hall presents African-American spiritual music in concert with two memorable performances by Ann Caldwell & The Magnolia Singers. Taking place in the atmospheric raised English basement, these concerts are a rare opportunity to experience music that could have been heard centuries ago in the surrounding fields and praise houses. 

When: Guests can enjoy a light reception from 3-4 p.m. followed by concerts from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15

Where: Drayton Hall, 4480 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Nonmember $65, member $55

More info: draytonhall.org

'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

What: When the Herdmans, the worst kids in town, somehow wrangle the leading roles in the local Christmas Pageant, it seems everything that is sacred will be lost. Yet, through this motley crew of rough and tumble kids, the true meaning of Christmas is movingly rediscovered. Adapted from Barbara Robinson's widely acclaimed contemporary Christmas classic, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" continues to delight kids and their families year after year. 

When: 10 a.m., Dec. 14 and Dec. 21

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston

Price: $31

More info: charlestonstage.com

The Ten Tenors

What: The Ten Tenors are bringing back their highly acclaimed show, "Home for the Holidays," after numerous hugely successful tours of the U.S. This time the ensemble will focus on spreading the cheer at venues primarily along the East Coast, where they'll perform a lively mix of holiday favorites featuring including "Feliz Navidad," "O Holy Night," "Winter Wonderland" and even "Bohemian Rhapsody," all featuring the signature 10-part harmonies and smooth choreography. 

When: 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun, Charleston

Price: $26-$86

More info: gaillardcenter.org

Holiday Cheers on the Pier

What: Come out and enjoy scenic views of the Holiday Parade of Boats in the Charleston Harbor while dancing to live music. Beer, wine, soda and water will be available for purchase inside the event. Food, snacks and beverages are available for purchase in the gift shop. Photo ID required to purchase alcohol. Outside alcohol, beverages and coolers are strictly prohibited. Pre-registration not required. No rain date scheduled.

When: 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More info: ccprc.com/3286/Cheers-on-the-Pier

Lights on the Harbor: A Boat Parade Viewing Party

What: Join Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum for Lights on the Harbor, a Charleston Holiday Boat Parade viewing party aboard the USS Yorktown. Your ticket includes live holiday music, hot cocoa, the best views of the Charleston Harbor and a visit from Santa himself!

When: 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: The $20 ticket includes admission to our flight deck holiday party. 

More info: patriotspoint.org

Sunday, Dec. 15

Salon Series: A Classical Christmas

What: Spend a delightful Sunday afternoon enjoying a performance of holiday music for string quartet and harmonium in the historic setting of South Carolina Society Hall. The hour-long program concludes with a light post-concert reception featuring a specially crafted punch, tea sandwiches and holiday cookies. 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $40-$50 

More info: chambermusiccharleston.org/event/salon-series-2/

Wednesday, Dec. 18

'A Christmas Carol'

What: This celebrated Charles Jones adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" from Nebraska Theatre Caravan is rich with thrilling ensemble music, alive with color and movement, and is created to tell this great and enduring tale in a manner that people of all ages will enjoy. Woven throughout this classic tale are new arrangements and moving renditions of holiday songs such as "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Wassail Wassail,” “Away in a Manger” and many more. Featuring a cast of 23 performers, live musicians and Broadway-style scenery and costumes, audiences cherish this sumptuous holiday classic. 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: $16-$65

More info: gaillardcenter.org

Friday, Dec. 20

Holiday Pops

What: Experience one of Charleston’s all-time favorite traditions. Yuriy Bekker leads the Charleston Symphony Orchestra in a festive mix of symphonic and popular music that will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit. This annual sell-out event features multiple guest artists, including a very famous resident of the North Pole. Don’t worry, cookies and milk not required.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: $27-$123

More info: charlestonsymphony.org

Saturday, Dec. 21

Breakfast with Santa

What: Head to Palmetto Hall to enjoy a delicious breakfast with Santa Claus. Kids can't resist the combination of Rudolph's pancake buffet with its loads of sweet-tooth toppings and hot chocolate. Once the whole family is rubbing their bellies, make sure to get a picture with Santa. 

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Wild Dunes Resort, Palmetto Hall

Price: $25, $12 for children, $20 drink package available

More info: destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes/events/breakfast-with-santa

Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker'

What: This Christmas give your family the gift of Moscow Ballet's Gift of Christmas "Great Russian Nutcracker" tour. Step into a simpler time filled with sweet dreams and Christmas magic. With world-class artists, more than 200 dazzling costumes, stunning sets, towering puppets and soaring birds, don't miss your chance to ring in the holidays with this acclaimed Christmas extravaganza. Celebrate the cherished holiday tradition and relive the dream with Tchaikovsky's timeless score.

When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. 

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $29-$99

More info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

December Charleston Night Bazaar

What: The night bazaar takes place every third Saturday. Local artisans and crafters feature vintage, jewelry, soaps, candles, mixed media and more. Food and libations by Edmund's Oast Brewing Company, the Workshop and Merrows Garden Wine Bar.

When: 4-9 p.m.

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., Charleston

Price: Free

More info: edmundsoast.com

Monday, Dec. 23

Full STEAM Ahead: Snow Science

What: We don’t see snow very often here in Charleston, so let’s make some in the lab. Use chemistry to create crystals and engineer a Christmas tree with cups.  Full STEAM Ahead is a hands-on workshop series featuring the components of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

When: 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: Reservations required. $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members.

More info: charlestonmuseum.org

Tuesday, Dec. 31

New Year's Eve Fun Run

What: Whether you're kicking off your New Year's resolution or working off those holiday food-fests, come out to the beach on New Year's Eve morning and break a sweat. Join us for a 5K fun run and walk. Prizes will be awarded for the top male and female finisher. 

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Dunes Resort beachfront, Isle of Palms 

Price: $25 per person (includes T-shirt) 

More info: destinationhotels.com

Noon Year’s Eve 

What: We’ll celebrate the start of 2020 with sparkling art projects and a glitzy countdown and ball drop at noon! This year, don’t miss your chance to ring in the “noon” year and play. 

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 25 Ann St., Charleston

Price: This event is included with CML membership or admission. No pre-registration is required.

More info: explorecml.org