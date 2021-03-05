History and adventure awaits at Charles Towne Landing

Living in a city rich in history means that there are a number of places to explore with the kids where you can get a little adventure mixed with an interesting history lesson.
Charles Towne Landing is one of those places. As the name implies, it is the first place that the English settlers landed in 1670. The location was chosen by European explorers after Cassique of Kiawah, leader of the Native American tribe who inhabited the area, met with English explorers and persuaded them to make that land their new home in exchange for trade. The state park originally opened in 1970 to commemorate South Carolina’s tricentennial. A statue of Cassique was unveiled at Charles Towne Landing in 1971.
Opportunities abound at Charles Towne Landing to learn about the natural history of the area. A replica of a 17th century ship called the Adventure invites your children to explore what it would have been like to sail across the sea. Visitors are welcome to come aboard and see the sleeping quarters, as well as learn about who would have been on the original crew.
Learn about the native animals and what kind of wildlife settlers met up with upon their arrival. The Animal Forest at Charles Towne Landing includes bears, pumas, otters, bison, native birds, deer, goats, wolves and more.
Around 1840, the home that is on the property was built. After the Civil War, George Seabrook Legare farmed the property and later passed the home to his daughter, Ferdinanda Izlar Legare Backer Waring. The home is now known as the Legare Waring House and used for events. A museum in the visitors center is a great place to learn about the artifacts that have been discovered on the property.
Probably one of the best sites at Charles Towne Landing is the wooden statue honoring Native Americans, which is a part of the Trail of Whispering Giants series.
Lastly, strolling through the gardens reveals the wonders of nature to your children. There’s the row of oak trees in front of the Legare Waring House and then follow the trail through camellias and azaleas that leads to a pond where you just might catch an alligator basking in the sun. Check out more photos here.
If you want a little outdoor adventure and a history lesson on how Charleston came to be, go to the source – Charles Towne Landing