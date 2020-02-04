Here are your best bets for family-friendly weekend events around Charleston: Feb. 7-9

Whether your family enjoys sports, music or art, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Check out our picks for family-friendly events around the Lowcountry.

Friday, Feb. 7

Calling all little builders! Grab your hard hat and hammer for Build-a-Thon 2020 at the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. For a $20 donation to CML’s Make & Believe Campaign for future exhibits, you and your little ones can participate in special hands-on building activities to help build a new museum for our community.

This event runs Feb. 4-9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m on Sunday at the museum at 25 Ann St., Charleston. For more information, visit explorecml.org/calendar/build-a-thon-2020.

The city of Goose Creek's fifth annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be held 6-8 p.m. at Metro North Church, 109 Central Ave., Goose Creek. This popular Valentine's-themed event for father figures and their daughters consists of dancing, holiday-themed crafts, food, an ice cream bar and a few fun contests for the couples. Registration is $20 for Goose Creek residents and $25 for nonresidents. Tickets are limited. For more information call 843-569-4242.

Saturday, Feb. 8

There’s something for everyone at the 2020 Cork Shuckin’ Festival at Deep Water Vineyard. Enjoy local oysters, music, and food trucks, with tastings and drinks from Deep Water Vineyard and Firefly Distillery.

Kids can enjoy swings, swurfers, many vineyard animals, and a jump castle with hot cocoa or slushies (depending on weather). This pet-friendly event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island.

Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets, but leave the coolers at home. Pre-sale tickets are available now for $10 per car or $20 at the gate the day of the event. eventbrite.com/e/2020-cork-shuckin-festival-tickets-81054699789

Enjoy an afternoon of Lowcountry food tastings, expressive art forms, vendors, trivia, and more at the Black History Soul Meet & Eat from 12 to 4 p.m. at Midland Park Community Center, 24429 Midland Park Road, North Charleston.

Featured artists include hip-hop dancer Alex Dixon aka "Mr. Smilez," poetry from the Speak Freely Foundation, live visual art from Daryle Halbert of Public Arts for Health and Stability, storytelling by Theresa Hilliard of Mama Doonk's Gullah and rhythms by ADANDE African Drum and Dance Company. Adult admission is $10 in advance, $15 at the door and $5 for children ages 10 and under (includes black history coloring activity book while supplies last). tinyurl.com/blackhistorysoulmeetandeat

The Rock and Roll Playhouse is excited to bring the Music of Phish for Kids to Charleston Pour House. The Rock and Roll Playhouse is a children's concert series that allows kids to “move, play and sing while listening to works from the classic-rock canon” (New York Times).

The Playhouse offers its core audience of children age 10 and under games, movement, stories and an opportunity to rock out in a sensory-friendly environment. The Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway across from the Terrace Theater on James Island. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the show starts at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Children under 1 get in free. charlestonpourhouse.com/show/the-rock-and-roll-playhouse

Sunday, Feb. 9

Based on the book by New York Times best-selling author Mo Willems, "Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! (The Musical)" is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping. This comedic musical stars an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers that you won’t want to miss. This one-time public performance is part of the Charleston Gaillard Center’s Education and Community Outreach Program.

The show starts at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Tickets range from $15 to $35. gaillardcenter.org/event/dont-let-pigeon-drive-the-bus

The South Carolina Stingrays are handing the keys over to their youngest fans at Kids Takeover Day as they take on the Jacksonville Icemen. Enjoy family-fun activities during the game. The puck drops at 3:05 p.m at the North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. The first 1,000 youth fans (14 and under) will receive a free Stingrays puzzle. Family four-packs are available that include tickets, Stingrays pucks and concession bucks. For tickets, visit stingrayshockey.com.