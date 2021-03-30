Helpful tips for a successful telehealth visit

Happy National Doctors’ Day to all our physicians! We thank you!
Have you utilized telehealth services during the pandemic? Even though telehealth was certainly around for many years prior to 2020, when the world shut down, telehealth became a lifeline for many.
From mental health services to “what is this weird mark on my foot” and then of course the COVID-19 appointments to describe your symptoms, it was telehealth that allowed doctors to safely social distance, but still provide optimum care.
And it was no different for pediatricians seeing their young patients via the internet. In fact, out of the many wonderful aspects that makes the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital so special is their ability to provide telehealth services to children in the hospital from specialists all over the world.
While some doctors can really never perform telehealth appointments, like dentists, telehealth can be a good option for routine visits. If your doctor feels your child needs more medical care, then an in-person appointment can be made.
Here are some tips for a successful telehealth visit:
- The visit should be secure and private. Make sure that no one who should not be listening can hear the visit.
- An adult should be present during the telehealth visit. You could step out of the room for adolescents when the doctor suggests so that your child can take on a more active role of their own health care.
- Make sure any needed tests are done. If they need to review bloodwork or a urine sample, make sure you had that completed before the visit.
- Provide your insurance information as many telehealth visits are covered.
Telehealth has benefits like:
- Cuts out travel time.
- Saves on transportation costs.
- Spend less time in a waiting room.
- Allows access to specialists in another city, state or country.
What a telehealth appointment would be good for:
- Consultation
- COVID-19 symptoms
- Vomiting and diarrhea
- Prescription medicine refills
- Rash or skin issue
- Pinkeye
- Mental or emotional health
What telehealth is not good for:
- Newborn visits
- Hearing, vision or dental checkups
- Lab tests
Even though telehealth gained popularity mostly during the pandemic, it is likely here to stay due to convenience. Almost all doctors provide telehealth as an option now. Contact your health care provider to find out how you can get “plugged in” for an appointment.