Pleasant Family Dentistry

  Updated
Pleasant Family Dentistry
Over 30 Years of Serving the Mount Pleasant Community! At Pleasant Family Dentistry, we want you to be well-informed about your oral health and any dental treatments available to you. Our approach to practicing modern dentistry is to create for you a soothing, relaxed, and compassionate environment. 

Visit pleasantfamilydentistry.com or call 843.881.8881 to book an appointment.

  • New Patient Special – Free exam and x-rays with a cleaning!   

  • 1204 Two Island Ct, Mt Pleasant

    843-881-8881

    pleasantfamilydentistry.com

 