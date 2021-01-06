Fit Mommy Charleston

Our fitness community is about supporting moms on all levels! We provide stroller-based workouts taught by certified instructors that are great for all stages of motherhood. We offer nutrition information from a registered dietician, fitness challenges, MNOs, kids’ activities, weekly walk and coffee meet ups and more! Join us at any of our classes around the tri-county...your first class is free!
Visit https://www.fitmommycharleston.com/ to book a class.
Pleasant Family Dentistry
|Location
|Mount Pleasant
|Google Map
|https://www.google.com/maps/place/Pleasant+Family+Dentistry/@32.8306657,-79.8228205,15z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x0:0x87f4d109e03af222?sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiDgeiKgYjuAhWMslkKHRpBCYEQ_BIwC3oECBoQBQ
|Date
|Monday - Saturday
|Time
|Monday - 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday - 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday - 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday - 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday - 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday - 8:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday - Closed
|Cost
|Varies by service - please contact for pricing
|Age
|All ages
|Website
|https://www.pleasantfamilydentistry.com/
MORE DETAILS:
Monday:
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Memorial Waterfront Park- 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr Blvd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
Tuesday:
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Center Park - Center Park Street, Daniel Island, SC
Wednesday:
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Tanner Plantation - 1600 Crossbill Trail, Hanahan, SC
Thursday:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Moms Move & Meet - Vintage Coffee Cafe 219 Simmons St., Mt Pleasant, SC
Friday:
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Etiwan Park - 106 Etiwan Park St., Daniel Island, SC