Bodywork Inc.

  • Updated
At Bodywork Inc, our therapists are specifically trained to promote the overall wellness of new moms or moms-to-be. We specialize in stress reducing prenatal, post-partum and fertility massage. After receiving a labor-inducing massage, 95% of our moms deliver within 48 hours.

Visit Bodyworkinc.com or call 843.284.3449 to book an appointment.

Palmetto Kids Dentistry

Location Summerville
Google Map https://www.google.com/maps/place/Palmetto+Kids+General+Dentistry+and+Orthodontics/@33.050863,-80.103361,15z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x0:0x90868b7d71ce6082?sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiX-_jUgojuAhVyzlkKHWjACykQ_BIwDHoECB4QBQ
Date Monday - Friday
Time Monday 10AM–6PM Tuesday 8AM–5PM Wednesday 8AM–5PM Thursday 8AM–2PM Friday 7AM–3PM
Cost Varies by service - please contact for pricing
Age Kids
Website http://palmettokidsdentistry.com/

