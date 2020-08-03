How to spot ADHD in children

Dealing with ADHD as a parent can be frustrating, especially if you’re not sure what’s going on with your child. But there are a number of effective treatments that can go a long way toward managing the issue. For parents worried that their child might have ADHD, we spoke to Dr. B.G. Quesenbery Jr., of the Attention Deficit Clinic of Charleston for some answers.
Q: What is the difference between ADD and ADHD?
A: The difference is in the abbreviations. The behavioral signs and symptoms are the same, and always have been, since the 19th century. There are three groups of signs and symptoms: inattention (can't focus and stay focused), impulsivity (unfiltered, does and says things without thinking) and hyperactivity (fidgets with hands, wiggles, shakes leg, etc.).
To be diagnosed, the person — child, teen or adult — has to exhibit these symptoms to a greater extent than other same-age people and the symptoms are disrupting one or more areas of their life. ADD was an older abbreviation for attention deficit disorder used in the American Psychiatric Association codebooks. It was replaced with ADHD when the manual was revised or updated. Back in the old days when we used “ADD,” we had to say: ADD, with hyperactivity, and ADD, without hyperactivity. Now we say ADHD with one of three phrases added (see below).
ADHD terminology today
- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Combined presentation
- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Predominantly hyperactive/impulsive presentation
- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Predominantly inattentive presentation
Q: Do children that have ADD often have ADHD, and vice versa?
A: Some children might have ADHD, Inattentive type. They are quiet, drifty and “unfocused.” Back in the old days, some professionals, parents and educators, would have said they have “ ADD.” Others might have ADHD, Hyperactive-Impulsive type (they can focus, but can't stay still for long and do and say things without sufficient forethought). Others might be ADHD, Combined type: can't focus, can't sit still and say and do things “unfiltered.”
Q: What are some of the signs of ADD and ADHD?
A: Inattention (can't focus), Impulsivity (unfiltered, does and says things without thinking) and Hyperactivity (fidgets with hands, wiggles, shakes leg, etc.). These things are life disrupting at home, in school, in the workplace and in relationships.
Q: What should parents do if they suspect their child might have ADHD?
A: Discuss their concerns with their pediatrician, family practice physician, child psychiatrist or licensed mental health professional. One of those professionals would likely refer them to a licensed psychologist who would then conduct an evaluation to determine if the child has ADHD and/or some lookalike disorder, such as learning disability, mood/anxiety disorder or developmental disorder. By the way, a child, teen or adult can have ADHD as well as other disorders (called “comorbid disorders”) at the same time.
Q: What are the treatments for ADD & ADHD?
A: The standard of care involves the use of medication and behavioral interventions, with the behavioral interventions being implemented at home, in school and the workplace. Behavioral interventions might, depending on the individual case, include parent training, family counseling, individual counseling and instructional/test-taking accommodations in school (that includes colleges and graduate schools). Other promising interventions include “brain training,” which uses programs that look like video games; neurofeedback; and transdermal Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) of the brain.
Q: What are some of the difficulties that these children might have in school?
A: They often, not always, have learning difficulties (serious ones are called learning disabilities, learning disorders or ones such as dyslexia, dysgraphia or dyscalculia), behavior problems and/or socioemotional difficulties.
Q: Is COVID-19 quarantining particularly hard for children with ADHD?
A: I would say yes. Most kids like to be outside and playing. Being “cooped up” is hard on them, as well as their parents.