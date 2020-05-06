Charleston experts discuss chemicals in sunscreen, bug spray for kids

There are so many amazing things about living in the Lowcountry in the warm summer months. After all, tourists flock here in record numbers every year to take in the historical sites, enjoy the beaches, and learn about the rich heritage of the area.
But while the Lowcountry boasts some of the most beautiful scenery and experiences in the world, it also has scorching hot sun and ruthless mosquitoes and "noseeums" (biting gnats).
When the sun starts to set and rays are less harsh, the bugs come out in full force.
“It’s crucial to pack sunscreen and insect repellent with your child for any outdoor activity, especially as the weather begins to warm up and we are all outside more often,” says local dermatologist Dr. Marguerite Germain, who practices at Germain Dermatology. “Monitor your children throughout the day — if they are getting burned or covered with bug bites, it’s time to head indoors.
It can be enough to keep many people inside during the hottest and buggiest times of the day. But this is not a great option for families with active children who need to play and explore outside to be healthy.
Bug sprays: What’s safe for kids
Just ask local mom of two girls Gail Salomon, who decided to find her own solution to pesky bug bites in 2007 when she moved here from Pennsylvania.
“We wanted chemical-free options for everyday personal care use and were specifically interested in finding a natural way to repel bugs since we moved here with two busy girls that love the outdoors,” says Salomon. “The biting bugs were such a problem for Steve and our youngest, and we weren’t about to use DEET and other harsh chemicals.”
She and her husband Steve were both nurses, and they knew that they didn’t want to put DEET on their children to deter bugs if less harsh alternatives were available. The skin is the body’s biggest organ, she points out.
This was what prompted Salomon and husband to start their Daniel Island-based company, Mission Essentials, which uses lemon eucalyptus essential oils. And since alcohol in other sprays can be drying to the skin, their spray is water-based.
Though many parents share Salomon’s concerns about DEET and other harsh chemicals, experts recommend that in small amounts it is the most effective way to deter bugs like mosquitoes, tics and fleas.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the use of DEET and the FDA maintains that a concentration of up to 30 percent is safe for children older than two months. Still, there are a few extra precautions parents can take, Germain says.
“I would recommend using (DEET) sparingly — only once per day — or sticking to a repellent composed of natural ingredients that have been proven non-toxic,” she says.
Dr. Kathleen Ronin, a pediatrician who practices at the Coastal Pediatric Associates office in Summerville, agrees.
“Only apply insect repellents on the outside of your child’s clothing and on exposed skin,” she says, noting that 10 percent DEET provides protection for about two hours, and 30 percent protects for about five hours. “Choose the lowest concentration that will provide the required length of protection.”
How to safely apply
Unlike sunscreen, most insect repellants do not need to be reapplied often, so follow the guidelines above when using DEET or other bug sprays.
It’s also important to note that DEET should never be applied to open skin areas with cuts or scrapes and it’s best to spray it in a well-ventilated area and avoid breathing it in. Use caution when applying it to little faces.
Ronin recommends spraying it into your hand first and then applying gently to little noses, cheeks and foreheads.
DEET alternatives
If you’re still not comfortable with using products that contain DEET, there are a lot of alternatives available. Lemon eucalyptus oil has been shown to be as effective as a lower concentration of DEET.
“Keep in mind that some people might have a skin reaction to these oils, so (they) may not be the best choice for children that already have sensitive skin,” Ronin says. “It is considered unsafe to ingest, and therefore cannot be used on children younger than 3 years.”
Other alternatives include the plant-based insecticide permethrin, which Ronin says can be applied to fabrics, but not the skin, to deter mosquitoes and ticks, and soybean oil, which is safe for use in infants and toddlers.
Choosing the best sunscreen
Every parent knows that it’s important to protect your child from the sun, especially during the hottest days of summer. Of course, the first line of defense is to stay inside during the hottest parts of the day when the sun is the strongest, seek out shaded areas, and cover up with hats and other protective clothing. Sunscreen is also very important to help us all avoid sun damage and burns. But protection from the sun’s rays might be even more important for children.
“A good sunscreen should protect your child from the sun but be gentle on their skin,” Germain says. “Because most sun damage occurs early in life, it’s critical to avoid sunburn in children in order to prevent skin cancer in the future.”
But with so many choices for sunscreens, how do you choose the best one for your family?
First of all, look for the words “broad spectrum” and “water resistant” on the packaging, and go for an SPF of at least 30. Apply sunscreen 30 minutes prior to sun exposure, and reapply every 2 hours or after swimming.
Since kids can be wiggly or uncooperative, you might consider using a “stick” sunscreen to make application easier for noses or faces, Ronin suggests. Don’t forget the neck, ears, tops of feet, and even the scalp.
Natural, mineral-based sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide tend to be less irritating to the skin than chemical-based sunscreens. So that might be the best option, especially for children with sensitive skin or eczema. This option provides a physical barrier against UVA and UVB rays, and may put parents’ minds at ease since they are not absorbed into the skin in the same way that chemical sunscreens are.
“There have been a few studies recently that show chemicals in chemical-based sunscreen may be absorbed into the bloodstream,” Germain says. “The FDA maintains that these chemicals are safe in small amounts, but I say it is best to err on the side of caution and use a mineral-based physical sunscreen.”
As a bonus, mineral sunscreens are also more eco-friendly and do not harm the barrier reefs and other ocean life. So it may be a better choice for that reason, too.
Of course, any sunscreen is better than none at all. So it’s definitely not a good idea to skip it just because you don’t have your preferred brand available.
“Pro tip: A zinc oxide-based diaper cream can be used in a pinch as a sunscreen,” Ronin says.
Don’t forget that using sunscreen doesn’t really make it safe to stay out in the hot sun for longer than you would otherwise. It’s just an extra line of defense to protect the skin. So, either way, you should limit direct sunlight exposure.
Should you DIY?
Knowing what ingredients may be effective for use as bug sprays may tempt some parents to make their own sprays or sunscreens to use for their families, but both Germain and Ronin advise against this.
“It is important to be careful and not to experiment on your own with these oils — instead look for well-formulated products that contain them as ingredients,” Germain says. “Not only can you not ensure that your own concoctions are effective at preventing sunburn or bug bites, homemade products also have an increased risk of causing irritation or allergic reaction in your child’s skin.”
Using Sunscreen and Insect Repellent Together
Many parents know the basics of using sunscreen and insect repellent individually (especially here in the Lowcountry where the need for both is great).
But what about those times when you might need protection from the sun and biting bugs at the same time? What’s the best way to apply both sunscreen and insect repellent together?
Ronin cautions against getting products that claim to protect against both because “sunscreen should be applied generously and often, whereas insect repellant should be used sparingly and less frequently.”
If you are using both together, always apply sunscreen first (30 minutes before sun exposure), and insect repellent second. Then, reapply sunscreen every two hours or as needed.