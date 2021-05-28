Get Wild at Caw Caw Interpretive Center in Ravenel

It should come as no surprise that the Caw Caw Interpretive Center named their 5K race, “Where the Wild Things Are.” The race name perfectly fits what is experienced in a visit there. This Charleston County Park located in Ravenel is an ideal depiction of the Lowcountry’s natural habitat.
As the Charleston County Parks website describes, Caw Caw’s environment also reveals both historical and cultural significance. “Caw Caw was once part of several rice plantations and home to enslaved Africans who applied their technology and skills in agriculture to carve the series of rice fields out of cypress swamps.”
As you hike the trails with your family, think of the ones who came before you – those who worked on the land carving out a future for agricultural skills used by future generations.
Today, Caw Caw offers an abundance of wildlife sightings and outdoor exploration, providing a nature adventure just far enough away from the suburbs and urban streets of Charleston (about a 25-minute drive).
Kids, and adults alike, can traverse over six miles of trails. There are boardwalks over wetlands, lookouts, interpretive exhibits and displays. If you are a fan of birdwatching, Caw Caw is the place to go. Waterfowl, song birds and even a bald eagle or two are commonly sighted.
Alligators are another common sight. Check the waterways for their heads lurking just above the water or you might even see them sunbathing near the paths.
Children will love exploring the beauty of nature at Caw Caw. Check out the visitors center at the entrance to the park, which features native habitat exhibits and displays. Restrooms are also provided at the entrance. Don’t forget to check the special programs they offer, like birdwatching walks and there is even a session called “Fondness for Fungi.”
Entrance is just $2 per person and free for Charleston County Parks Gold Pass holders.