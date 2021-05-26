Get storm ready with tips from Santee Cooper

Before you know it, we’ll be glued to The Weather Channel tracking the latest storm. Where will it head? How strong will it be? What should I do to prepare?
Don’t be one of those people packing your grocery cart with necessities at the last minute. Get prepared now. Did you know that hurricane season officially starts on June 1? Although, we aren’t often in the path of devastating storms, you just never know when one will head our way.
Loss of electricity for days on end, or for some, weeks on end, will force you to have to prepare food without your electric stove and rely on nonperishables. What if the water becomes unsafe to drink? It’s important to fill up containers now so that you won’t have to do without.
Storms can also cause damage, like extreme flooding, that will force people out of their homes or cripple their ability to leave their homes. Preparing with the right supplies will enable families to remain safe regardless of their living conditions.
Santee Cooper offers some great tips on getting prepared ahead of the storms that inevitably threaten our area year after year.
- Check your insurance policy now to make sure you are covered in case of severe damage to your property.
- Check if you live in a flood zone here.
- Keep important phone numbers on a piece of paper somewhere that you can access in case of an emergency. Do not just rely on your cell phone.
Your emergency kit should include:
- Water and ice. You can fill up jugs ahead of the storm and keep extra bags or trays of ice in the freezer in the event that you lose power.
- Nonperishable food. Canned food and dry goods are important to have and it is suggested to keep about three days-worth. This includes dried fruit, cereal, granola bars, peanut butter and canned veggies. Don’t forget a can opener.
- First aid kit. Make sure your first aid kit is supplied and up-to-date. You can choose a ready-made one or just create one yourself.
- Flashlights and candles. This is important as scrambling to find a flash light when the power goes out at night is not ideal. Make sure you have plenty of
- Radio. Again, make sure you have batteries for a radio that you may need in case you lose power so that you can keep up-to-date on news notifications.
- Bug spray. Hurricane season happens to coincide with mosquito season so make sure you have bug spray if you lose power and are forced to spend more time outdoors to avoid the heat of the inside of your home.
- A generator. If you can get one, it is suggested to get one now before hurricane season ramps up and they become harder to find. Even smaller ones help with charging cell phones.
Other suggested items:
- Cleaning supplies and garbage bags.
- Diapers for children.
- Cash.
- Keep important family documents in a safe place during a storm.
- Sleeping bags and pillows.
- Change of clothes for each person in a separate bag.
- Fire extinguisher.
- Matches in a waterproof container.
- Feminine products and other personal hygiene items, like contact lenses and toothbrushes.
- Paper and a pen or pencil.
Santee Cooper also suggested that now may be the right time to install storm shutters or have plywood ready for each window. Also, any branches or trees you are worried about should also be assessed now by tree experts before the storms start rolling in and these services become harder to access.
Check evacuation routes with the SC Emergency Management Division.
If you are new to the coastal community of South Carolina, take heed that even though you may not live on or even near a beach, does not mean that you won’t sustain severe damaging winds and flooding. Take these storms seriously and listen to the warnings of local authorities.