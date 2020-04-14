Get Moving: Lowcountry Parent's tips and resources to help families stay active

It’s important for both parents and children to stay active during quarantine and while practicing social distancing. Regular exercise is essential for supporting immune function, preventing weight gain, and boosting your mood and energy levels.
Although gyms are closed, there are plenty of ways to keep you and your kids active and healthy:
Join Lowcountry Parent and DJ Natty Heavy for Kid’s Club Quarantine--the Lowcountry’s largest virtual dance party for kids. The party starts at 6 p.m. this Friday, April 17 in our private Facebook group. Space is limited so RSVP today: tinyurl.com/LCPVirtualDanceParty
Summerville Family YMCA is sharing various activities you can do at home as a family, including outdoor activities, exercise videos, and workout of the days that you can do from anywhere.facebook.com/sfymca/
Charleston County Parks launched a video series on Facebook called Nature in Your Neighborhood, which provides in-depth learning experiences about animals and plants kids might find near their home. Check it before your next walk or hike. They’ve also been sharing different workout challenges every Tuesday and Thursday and yoga flow instructional videos. facebook.com/CharlestonCountyParks
The Little Gym, which has locations in Summerville, Mt. Pleasant and West Ashley, is offering free classes on their YouTube channel. The Little Gym at Home lessons are broken down by age including parent/child (ages 4 months-3 years, pre-k (ages 3-6), grade school (ages 6-12). youtube.com/officialthelittlegym
Pivotal Fitness temporarily closed its seven Lowcountry locations, but they continue to share free workouts on their Facebook pages. facebook.com/PivotalFitnessCharlestonSC
The Sworkit app features free exercise content for kids with no membership required. The app guides kids through strength, agility, flexibility and balancing routines like crab walking, squatting and side planking. app.sworkit.com/collections/kids-workouts
Cosmic Kids Yoga offers yoga, mindfulness and relaxation for kids. Interactive adventures help build strength, balance and confidence. Popular yoga videos include Frozen, Minecraft, Harry Potter and Philosopher’s Stone and Star Wars. youtube.com/cosmickidsyoga
Other tips include:
Make a plan. Designate specific times to get outside and go for a walk, hike or run. It can also help to set specific times for digital device usage.
Play active games. Board games and puzzles are great ways to pass time, but mix in active games that encourage movement like Twister, musical chairs or charades.
Tackle your to-do list together. Have your kids help clean out closets, complete home improvement projects and make bags to donate to families in need.
Have a helpful resource to share? Email editor@lowcountryparent.comorsend us a message onFacebook and Instagram.