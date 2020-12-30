From the Editor

I’m not sure a new year has ever been more anticipated than this one. But the truth is, as much as we’re all ready to put 2020 behind us, it’s important that we carry the lessons we learned with us as we navigate the year ahead.
For me, it was a stark reminder that health is more than physical. And as challenging as working from home the majority of the year with two young children was, I’m grateful for all the time we were able to spend together. We learned a lot about one another and our family.
For this month’s issue, we talked to local experts about setting realistic family goals on page XX and ideas for keeping kids entertained during the winter months on page XX. It also includes our health and wellness guide, a look at the ins and outs of Seasonal Affective Disorder on page XX.
Whatever your goals are for the year ahead, we hope something within these pages helps you achieve them. For more local parenting news, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram @lowcountryparent.
Happy New Year from all of us at Lowcountry Parent!