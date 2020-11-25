From the Editor

The holidays are sure to look different this year, but a little less hustle and bustle might not be such a bad thing. Even with socially distant protocols in place, my family is looking forward to some of our favorite traditions, like the Summerville Christmas Celebration and Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park. Be sure to check out our full calendar of events on page XX for more holiday happenings around the Lowcountry.
This year is also a great opportunity to get creative and think outside of the box when it comes to gift-giving. On page XX, we dig into gifting experiences versus traditional gifts. Are we also sharing our favorite teacher gift ideas on page XX, because let’s be honest, along with healthcare workers, they’re the real MVPs of 2020.
As we reflect on this past year and look ahead to 2021, we’re most grateful for you—our readers! We can’t wait to feature more Lowcountry kids, parents and families on the cover and inside the pages of Lowcountry Parent. Be sure to follow us Facebook and Instagram @lowcountryparent to be the first to know when registration for our annual Lowcountry Parent Model Program opens later this month.
From all of us at Lowcountry Parent, have a safe and happy holiday season!