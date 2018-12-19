The flurry of the holidays have passed, the excitement surrounding all of the events have come and gone. And now it’s time to get set for the year ahead. Often times the focus is on weight loss or adding in exercise, but this year at Lowcountry Parent, it’s about giving yourself a break. First off, how to get a good night’s sleep. It’s an often under appreciated aspect of staying healthy and we’ll be diving into the subject for both kids on page and adults on page.
We’ll also be exploring how to simplify parenting with helpful tips from our readers on page. Another way to give yourself a break is to make dinner time easier so we’ll look meal kits and whether they’re a worthwhile investment on page 10. As you look to the New Year, I hope you’ll feel maybe a little less weight on your shoulders.
Cheers to 2019!
Sara Novak, Lowcountry Parent Editor
