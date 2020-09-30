From the Editor

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind, as I'm sure they have for all of you. When I felt like we found our groove with virtual kindergarten, my daughter's school district transitioned to their hybrid learning model. Although she is only 5, I find myself thinking about how quickly her school years will go.
Each stage of parenthood brings it's own joys and challenges, and at Lowcountry Parent, we strive to be a resource for whichever stage you're experiencing. So, this month, our issue is all about college prep.
We're diving into the ins and outs of college financial planning and how to determine how much you can really afford on page [ ]. You can also find tips for helping your child crush the SATs and ACTs on page [ ]. College visits can be hard to navigate in these unprecedented times, so we're also sharing tips on planning college visits on page [ ], including when to go, what to ask, and how to take them during the pandemic.
And for those who noticed I'm new around here, I'm Ashley McGee - a mom of two living in Summerville with my husband of 7 years. After a few years working behind the scenes, I'm excited to continue as part of the Lowcountry Parent team in this new role. If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to reach out via email to editor@lowcountryparent.
-Ashley McGee,
Lowcountry Parent Editor