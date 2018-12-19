The new year is a time to restore and renew, but you can still have fun. These activities will help you do both.
Start off on a healthy step with the 5K New Year’s Day Pajama Run-Recycle, Reuse and Renew. Enjoy the spectacular river, marsh views and majestic oaks. After the race, stay for soup and cornbread. And wear your pajamas! The race takes place on New Year’s Day starting at 8:30 a.m. at Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston. The race is $10 for the fun run and $25 for the 5K. facebook.com/events/2127398560848495/
Whether you're kicking off your New Year's resolution or working off those New Year's Eve over-indulgences, come out to the beach on New Year's Day and break a sweat. Don’t miss the New Year's Day 5K fun run, walk or stroll. Prizes will be awarded for the top male and female finisher. The race starts at 8 a.m. at the Wild Dunes Resort, 1 Sundial Circle, Isle of Palms. Registration is $22.94 for adults and children. destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes
Join Chef Brett McKee to learn healthy eating and cooking in the home, enjoy a relaxing dinner and learn food and wine pairings at the Healthy Cooking Class & Dinner. Proceeds benefit MUSC Psychiatry's Weight Management Program. The class runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at 139 B Market St., Charleston. Registration is $105. facebook.com/events/262366947813633/
This year’s Charleston Marathon is a scenic 26.2-mile run that will showcase the beauty and history of the Lowcountry, featuring Hampton Park, The Citadel, the Battery, King Street and a new finish at Riverfront Park. Music and performance groups from our local community will be along the course to help keep you moving. The race starts at 7:15 a.m. Jan 12. Start on Fishburne Street in front of Burke High School at 244 President St., Charleston. The marathon cost is $119, half marathon $99, Shrimp and Grits 5K $44. charlestonmarathon.com
Pay a visit to the Charleston Boat Show and see some of Regal’s best models, including bowriders, outboards and express cruisers. You won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to see all the models on display and take advantage of the boat show specials. The free event runs from Jan. 25-27 at the North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. facebook.com/events/1835384923236561/
Do you love to write? Join the Creative Writing Club, a monthly kids writing club to write and share your work with friends. Call 843-883-3914 or email poe@ccpl.org for details about the featured writing prompt. The free event runs from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave., Sullivan's Island. ccpl.org
Get ready to enjoy America's top rated family-friendly adventure race: The Great Amazing Race. Open for ages 4 to 84. Walk, jog or run and be prepared to get a little dirty and wet. It's a great bonding experience and way more fun than a 5K race. Modeled after the popular TV show “The Amazing Race,” two-person teams (adult/adult, adult/kid or kid/kid) complete a 1.5 mile cross-country course speckled with a variety of physical challenges. How well you work together with your teammate is the single most important skill for the race. The race starts at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Terrace, Charleston. greatamazingrace.com
Come to the Wild Dunes Resort for the Annual Author Series. Enjoy a panel discussion with three New York Times best-selling authors and then meet, greet and mingle with them as you enjoy refreshments and get your favorite book signed. The event takes place at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Wild Dunes Resort, 1 Sundial Drive, Isle of Palms. Tickets are $40 for the public, $35 for Wild Dunes members. destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes
Who’s ready to do some oyster shucking? How does 80,000 pounds of oysters sound? The Lowcountry Oyster Festival is the world’s largest oyster festival. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan 27 at Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $17.50, $25 day of the event. charlestonrestaurantassociation.com/oyster-fest/
Chamber Music Charleston presents Chamber Music Charleston Downtown House Concert, a program of music for the string quartet in the newly renovated, historic South Carolina Society Hall. The show takes place Jan. 27 at South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., Charleston. Check website for times. Tickets are $50. chambermusiccharleston.org