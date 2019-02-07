In recent years, Charleston has become an excellent destination for live music, and February is a great example. This month is loaded with ample opportunities to feel the beat. Here are a few of our favorites.
Don’t miss the Edisto Island Chamber Music Series at 3 p.m. Feb. 3. Musicians from Chamber Music Charleston return to the historic Presbyterian Church on Edisto for a program of music for string quartet. Violinists Frances Hsieh and Lydia Chernicoff, violist Ben Weiss and cellist Timothy O'Malley perform Webern's Langsamer Satz and Schubert's String Quartet No. 13, "Rosamunde." The hour-long concert is followed by a cookie-and-lemonade reception, providing the opportunity to meet the musicians and fellow concert attendees. The show takes place at the Presbyterian Church on Edisto, 2164 Highway 174, Edisto Island. Check website for details. chambermusiccharleston.org
The Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra, which was established in 1956 along with the construction of the famous Shanghai Opera House, will perform Feb. 5 at the Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. The orchestra will perform the masterpieces of the world's most historic composers such as Beethoven. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $27-$87. gaillardcenter.org
Don’t miss the Drive-By Truckers at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 5. Tickets range from $28-$48. northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Come see the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Kids Concert on Feb. 9. Enjoy listening to music from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, and experience the Instrument Petting Zoo as well. The free show starts at 11 a.m. at the Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. ccpl.org
Oysters on the Point and Art Walk is a once-a-month winter series featuring locally steamed oysters and a wide selection of other creative dishes, as well as live music, a Bloody Mary bar, plenty of beer choices and a variety of local art vendors. The show takes place 2-6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $7, kids 12 and younger are free. charlestonharborresort.com
The radio station 103.5 WEZL presents Concert for the Kids 2019 at the Charleston Music Hall. The concert benefits the campaign for MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, starring Jon Pardi, Runaway June and Waterloo Revival. The Feb. 12 show starts at 7 p.m. at Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Charleston. Tickets range from $25-$50. charlestonmusichall.com
On Feb. 13, Gracie & Lacy will combine their powerhouse vocals and signature harmonies for an unforgettable evening of the timeless love songs of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Judy Garland and more. The show takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Visitor Center's Forever Charleston Theatre, 375 Meeting St., Charleston. Tickets are $30. brownpapertickets.com/event/4044711
Celebrating decades of recording and touring that have nearly singlehandedly reshaped the definition and scope of the blues via the infusion of exotic sounds from the Caribbean, Africa and South Pacific, Taj Mahal Trio was feted with the Lifetime Achievement for Performance Award at the 13th annual Americana Honors and Awards. The show will start at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. Tickets run from $40-$60. musichall.com
Charleston's premier a cappella quartet returns to Circular for its fifth annual “Love Is in the Air” concert on Feb. 16. The show will feature love songs in genres from Renaissance to jazz, Broadway to barbershop and country to pop! Bring your valentine and fall in love all over again to the sound of the Charlestones. The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., Charleston. Tickets are $15. facebook.com/events/2464389493574728/?active_tab=about
Rodgers + Hammerstein's "Cinderella" is the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical from the creators of "The Sound of Music" and "South Pacific" that's delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love: the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more. The show takes place at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Tickets are $30-$99. gaillardcenter.org
Don’t miss Chamber Music Charleston at the Dock Street Theatre on Feb. 26. Internationally acclaimed violinist Jennifer Frautschi and pianist Andrew Armstrong join musicians of Chamber Music Charleston for a French-inspired program, including Franck's Piano Quintet in F minor and Ravel's virtuosic "Tzigane," "Rhapsody for Violin" and Piano in D Major. Check website for details. chambermusiccharleston.org
Rock the '90s with the Gin Blossoms on Feb. 27. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Music Farm, 32 Ann St., Charleston. Tickets are $30. musicfarm.com